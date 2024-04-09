3 Indian players playing in IPL 2024 who were not born when MS Dhoni made his debut for India ft. Angkrish Raghuvanshi

MS Dhoni is one of the biggest names in world cricket. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter is currently playing for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2024. He has stepped down as the team's captain, but he continues to receive an immense amount of love from fans across the nation.

Last night, when Dhoni walked out to bat at the MA Chidambaram Stadium for the first time in IPL 2024, fans went crazy. The reaction was so loud that Kolkata Knight Riders' all-rounder Andre Russell had to shut his ears. Even KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer mentioned after the game that it was deafening out there.

MS Dhoni's aura will be tough to match for any cricketer. One of the reasons why fans love Dhoni so much is that he has maintained his fitness and level of batting even at the age of 42.

In fact, the following three Indian cricketers playing in IPL 2024 were not even born when Dhoni played his first game in Indian jersey on December 23, 2004 against Bangladesh.

#1 Angkrish Raghuvanshi played against MS Dhoni's team last night in IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings hosted Kolkata Knight Riders for a match at MA Chidambaram Stadium last night. The Super Kings cruised to a comfortable win, maintaining their 100 percent win record on home turf in IPL 2024.

It was a forgettable outing for KKR, who managed just 137 runs in their 20 overs. One of the batters who represented Kolkata last night was Angkrish Raghuvanshi. The youngster, who announced his arrival with a quickfire half-century against Delhi Capitals a few days ago, was born on June 5, 2005.

Raghuvanshi is just 18 years and 309 days old as of this writing. He came out to bat at number three against CSK last night, scoring 24 runs off 18 balls.

#2 MS Dhoni's CSK teammate in IPL 2024 - Aravelly Avanish

Chennai Super Kings are known for signing experienced players, but of late, the team management has shown interest in young talents as well. One of the youngsters signed by CSK at the last auction was wicketkeeper Aravelly Avanish.

The uncapped Indian player is just 18 years and 312 days old, born on June 12, 2005. He is sharing the dressing room with MS Dhoni right now. With Dhoni being the team's primary wicketkeeper, it seems unlikely that Avanish will receive his maiden cap in IPL 2024.

#3 Arshin Kulkarni

Born on February 15, 2005, Arshin Kulkarni celebrated his 19th birthday two months ago. The pace-bowling all-rounder came into the limelight while playing for India in the U19 World Cup earlier this year.

Kulkarni impressed the Lucknow Super Giants team management with his skills and received a contract from them at the IPL 2024 auction. LSG have not tried out the youngster this season so far, but considering how well he performed in the U19 World Cup, Kulkarni could make his IPL debut soon.

LSG will soon play a home match against CSK in IPL 2024. It will be interesting to see if Kulkarni makes his debut against MS Dhoni's team.