3 Indian spinners who should be bought back at a cheaper price at the IPL 2026 auction ft. Ravi Bishnoi

On the whole, spinners have struggled over the last two years of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The pitches have become overly batting-friendly, with the 200-run mark becoming a mere formality. Across most venues, standardized conditions have given the slower bowlers barely any assistance.

There's no end in sight to the flat tracks being dished out, and teams might have to adjust their budgets to account for the same. Picking spinners who have an X-factor about them has become essential, and those who don't have the ability to either pick up regular wickets or keep the runs in check have to be carefully ignored.

With this in mind, we could see franchises make some shuffles in the spin department. At the same time, though, tweakers - especially leggies - are valuable, and if selected in the right price brackets, they could turn a campaign around.

On that note, here are three Indian spinners who should be bought back at a cheaper price at the IPL 2026 auction.

2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Chennai Super Kings - Source: Getty

Retained for ₹11 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, Ravi Bishnoi endured a rough campaign. The young leg-spinner managed only nine wickets in 11 matches at an economy rate of 10.84, losing his place in the side at times.

The Lucknow Super Giants desperately need funds for the mini-auction, and retaining the expensive Bishnoi might not be financially feasible for them. Moreover, the spinner's recent performances haven't been encouraging, and the emergence of Digvesh Rathi could prompt them to spend less on their other spinners.

Bishnoi is a bowler with immense potential, though, and the Super Giants will do well to keep him in their ranks for the long run. Signing him for a cheaper price, when his stock is a bit low, would be the ideal scenario.

#2 Rahul Chahar

India v England: Warm Up Match - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 - Source: Getty

Compared to the other two bowlers on this list, Rahul Chahar isn't eating a great deal of the budget. However, at ₹3 crore, he arguably still doesn't offer value for money.

Chahar was sidelined for the majority of IPL 2025, with the SunRisers Hyderabad picking Zeeshan Ansari as the frontline spinner. His consistency has left a lot to be desired lately, and since his debut IPL campaign concluded, he has found it nearly impossible to pick up wickets on a regular basis.

Hyderabad will need funds for the auction, and releasing Chahar would be a smart move. The Rajasthan leg-spinner could be picked as a backup for Ansari at a cheaper amount.

#1 Yuzvendra Chahal

2025 IPL: Final - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty

One of the most expensive signings at the IPL 2025 auction, Yuzvendra Chahal fetched a whopping ₹18 crore. The Punjab Kings (PBKS), who reached the final, didn't necessarily need the leg-spinner's services throughout the campaign.

Chahal featured in 14 matches, picking up 16 wickets at an economy rate of 9.56. Shreyas Iyer didn't always trust him to deliver the important overs, with the veteran bowler dealing with a few injuries and off-field controversies as well.

Chahal's skills as a T20 bowler have been questioned for a few years now, and not without reason. He hasn't been able to adapt to the demands of modern T20 cricket, with his defensive skillset being limited.

With the other franchises unlikely to have the funds to spend big on Chahal, Punjab could release him and bring him back at a cheaper price. This would allow them to strengthen other areas of the squad and make another genuine push for the title.

About the author Sai Krishna Sai is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who focuses on listicles and features. A software developer by trade and a writer at heart, he has over 7 years of previous work experience, and always aims to aptly translate his in-depth knowledge and natural affinity for cricket into carefully crafted and well-researched articles.



Sai also has a rich history playing the sport. He has featured at the U-16 and the U-19 district levels for Coimbatore, and has also captained his alma mater Birla Institute of Technology and Science (Pilani) Goa's college cricket team in the past.



Sai, who feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a one-of-a-kind athlete, has written over 40 exclusives for Sportskeeda based on players from different levels and age-groups. When he is not working, Sai likes to indulge in travelling, music, photography, and keep close tabs on football, basketball, MMA and F1. He harbors a dream to one day become a high-level cricket analyst and a coach. Know More