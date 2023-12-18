3 Indian stars who might go unsold at IPL 2024 auction ft. Jaydev Unadkat 

In less than 24 hours from now, the much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 player auction will take place in Dubai. The mini-auction, scheduled to take place on December 19, will see as many as 333 players go under the hammer.

Of those 333 players listed, 214 are Indians, while the other 119 are from overseas nations. 77 slots across the 10 teams remain to be filled of which 30 are reserved for overseas players.

A few prominent Indian players who graced the highest stage may have to deal with the hard reality of not getting a contract during the IPL 2024 auction. Once a part of the glitter and glitz of the league, these cricketers now have to hope that the auction dynamics work in their favour.

On that note, let's take a look at three Indian stars who might go unsold at the upcoming IPL 2024 mini-auction.

Considered a red-ball specialist, Hanuma Vihari made his IPL debut way back in 2013. However, he has not been a consistent feature in the T20 league.

He has only participated in three seasons and played 24 IPL games. In these games, Vihari has amassed 284 runs in total while taking just one wicket.

The 30-year-old played 17 of his 24 IPL games in the 2013 season, where he scored 241 runs but at a poor strike rate of 86.69.

Vihari also featured in the IPL in 2015 and 2019, but played only five and two matches, respectively. He hasn’t featured in the T20 league since.

The T20 format asks batters to express themselves in the most aggressive mode possible. Unfortunately for Vihari, he lacks the power to toss the ball at will.

A tailor-made player for red-ball cricket, Vihari's T20 strike rate of 115.72 after 88 innings might not help his cause at the auction.

A bustling fast bowler who had all the abilities to catch the opposition batters off guard in his prime, Varun Aaron has not played a T20 international for Team India.

However, he has been part of nine Tests and as many ODIs and he even had his chances in the IPL as well. He has represented five IPL franchises so far and played 52 IPL games, taking 44 wickets at an economy rate of 8.94 in those matches.

Although Aaron had a decent Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 for Jharkhand, where he took 14 wickets across six games, the 34-year-old played his last T20 game in 2022.

With several budding fast bowlers arriving on the scene, coupled with Aaron's underwhelming record in the IPL, he might find it hard to find a suitor this time around as well.

#1 Jaydev Unadkat

One of the most hardworking players in the Indian domestic circuit, Jaydev Unadkat shot to fame after he became the costliest Indian at the IPL 2018 auction when the Rajasthan Royals (RR) picked him up for ₹11.50 crore.

He earned ₹8.40 crore more the following year before playing on a ₹3 crore contract during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. His value has dwindled every season, with the Mumbai Indians (MI) snapping him up for ₹50 lacs in 2023 before releasing him ahead of the 2024 auction.

It is interesting to note that Unadkat has played in every IPL season since his debut in 2010 and has represented seven different franchises throughout his career. Having played 94 IPL games, the left-arm pacer has picked up 91 wickets at an economy rate of 8.84.

While his domestic record has been quite phenomenal for over a decade, his form in the cash-rich league is underwhelming. Since 2020, Unadkat has taken 14 IPL wickets across 21 matches, that too at an expensive economy rate of 9.3.

Unadkat's prospect of playing his 15th consecutive IPL season could take a backseat as there are enough young pace bowlers available in the market. Moreover, he hasn't been able to bring his domestic form into the IPL for some time now.

