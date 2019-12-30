IPL 2020: 3 Indian youngsters who will be keenly observed by the selectors

IPL 2020 is likely to be held in March/April

The 13th season of Indian Premier League is a few months away and the franchises have already begun their preparation for the upcoming season. The season is likely to commence in March/April and it would be interesting to see which side lifts the trophy this year. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will start as favourites this year but one cannot take other teams lightly because every team is equally balanced in all departments after the recent auctions.

While few veterans will consider this season as their last to make an impression, on the other hand, there are plenty of youngsters who would want to showcase their talent on the big stage and ensure a place in the national side.

Let us look at 3 youngsters, who will be keenly observed by the selectors in the 2020 season.

#3 Ishan Kishan - Mumbai Indians

Ishan Kishan is part of Mumbai Indians setup since 2018

Ishan Kishan has made a name for himself with his aggressive stroke-play in the under-19 World cup that was held in 2016. He, along with Rishabh Pant, tormented the opposition bowling attacks and helped India reach the finals of Under 19 World cup. His performance helped him fetch a spot in the 2016 season of the Indian Premier League when he was picked up by Gujarat Lions.

After having an average run with the bat for Gujarat Lions, he was released from the franchise and was picked up by Mumbai Indians for the 2018 season. He scored 275 runs in 14 games at an average of 22.92 and a strike-rate of 149.46. In the 2019 season, he played only 7 games and scored 101 runs.

With Rishab Pant being the only wicket-keeper playing for the national side, this season would be an ideal opportunity for Ishan Kishan to prove his ability with both bat and gloves and fetch a spot in the national side.

