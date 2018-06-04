Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 Indians who have hit 10 or more sixes in an IPL innings

Only three Indians have hit more than 10 sixes in an IPL innings

Top 5 / Top 10 04 Jun 2018, 17:01 IST
Batting fundamentals such as patience, safety, and textbook techniques have all been replaced by a vastly different mentality of clearing the fence ever since the T20 format was introduced. The art of hitting the ball outside the park for a six is something that every batsman looks to master. Hitting sixes and finding the fence is a no easy task but the batsmen nowadays fearlessly smack the bowlers with extreme ease.

The Indian Premier League is also one of those platforms where the batsmen manage to launch the cricket ball outside the ground with consummate ease. Right from the first match, where Brendon McCullum hit 158 runs in 73 balls with 10 fours and 13 sixes, It was guaranteed that the tournament will feature fireworks by the players. Not only the overseas players like AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle have entertained the crowd with their bat. The Indian Players have also proved their mettle in the championship and have struck enormous number of shots which give half-dozen runs in just one ball.

On the following slides, we will have a look at 3 Innings where 10 or more sixes were hit by an Indian Player in the history of Vivo IPL.

3. Sanju Samson 92 runs in 45 balls vs RCB 2018 (10 Sixers)

The 11th match of the IPL was played between the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore and Ajinkya Rahane’s Rajasthan Royals. The match was played at Bangalore's home ground i.e. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Keeping the ground’s reputation in mind, the game was expected to be a run-fest and it was no different.

RCB won the toss and elected to field first. The Rajasthan batsmen were struggling as they lost both their openers under 7 overs. Sanju Samson was promoted up the order at no. 3. Finishers like Buttler and Stokes were also struggling and the young Sanju Samson was burdened with the responsibility of scoring runs for his team and the Kerala batsman took the responsibilities with utter brilliance. It was the festival of Vishu and the Keralite made sure that he ends the auspicious day with a plethora of fireworks, albeit on a cricket field.

Sanju Samson whacked 2 fours and 10 massive sixes in his knock of 92 runs in 45 balls. Even the likes of Umesh Yadav and Chris Woakes were looking clueless in front of this young Indian lad. The Royal Challengers couldn't recover from there and eventually lost the match by 19 runs.




Page 1 of 3 Next
IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings Rajasthan Royals Murali Vijay Shreyas Iyer
