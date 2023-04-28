3 instances of CSK losing 4 consecutive games or more against a single team in the IPL

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are one of the most successful franchises in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) - the second-most successful to be precise. Chennai have won the T20 league four times -2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021. Only Mumbai Indians (MI) have won the trophy more times - on five occasions.

CSK also hold the IPL record for most appearances in the playoffs (11) as well as the finals (nine). They made it to the playoffs in every season from 2008 to 2015. Upon returning from a two-year suspension, they emerged champions in 2018 and 2019.

The year 2020 marked the first instance of them being eliminated in the league stage. Chennai roared back by lifting the title in 2021 before finishing ninth in the league stage last season.

While Chennai have a dominant record against most teams, there have been rare instances when they have lost matches to one opponent at a stretch.

In this feature, we look at three instances of CSK losing four or more consecutive games to a single team in the IPL.

#1 Rajasthan Royals (RR) - 4 consecutive wins over CSK

Rajasthan Royals have beaten Chennai twice in IPL 2023. (Pic: iplt20.com)

CSK’s loss to the Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, April 27 was their fourth consecutive defeat against the Royals in the IPL.

RR batted first in the match and put up an impressive 202/5 as Yashasvi Jaiswal hammered 77 off 43 balls. In response, Chennai were restricted to 170/6 as Adam Zampa starred with 3/22.

Chennai lost to Rajasthan by three runs when the teams met in the first half of the league stage of IPL 2023. Batting first, RR put up 175/8 as Jos Buttler top-scored with 52 off 36 balls. CSK got close in the chase and MS Dhoni even slammed Sandeep Sharma for consecutive sixes in the last over. The pacer, however, held his nerve to take RR over the line.

Chennai went down to Rajasthan by five wickets in the only meeting between the sides during the 2022 edition at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. CSK batted first in the game by were held to 150/6 despite Moeen Ali’s 93. RR chased down the target in 19.4 overs as Jaiswal top-scored with 59 off 44, while Ravichandran Ashwin smashed 40* off 23.

In IPL 2021, Rajasthan beat Chennai by seven wickets in the second meeting of the season between the teams in Abu Dhabi. Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 101* off 60 guided CSK to 189/4. Jaiswal (50 off 21) and Shivam Dube (64* off 42) guided RR to victory in 17.3 overs.

#2 Delhi Capitals (DC)

Delhi Capitals during IPL 2023. (Pic: iplt20.com)

It might come as a bit of a surprise, but Delhi Capitals (DC) have also beaten Chennai Super Kings on four consecutive occasions in the IPL between 2020 and 2021.

The teams met for the first time during the 2020 edition in Dubai. DC opener Prithvi Shaw’s 64 off 43 took the team to 175/3. Kagiso Rabada’s three-fer then held CSK to 131/7. In the second match of the edition in Sharjah, Delhi chased down 180 with five in hand courtesy of Shikhar Dhawan’s 101* off 58 balls.

Delhi also beat Chennai in both matches of the league stage during the 2021 edition. In the first game played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Shaw (72 off 38) and Dhawan (85 off 54) added 138 as DC beat CSK by seven wickets, chasing a challenging target of 189.

The teams once again met in Dubai during the second half of the competition. CSK batted first but only managed 136/5 despite Ambati Rayudu’s 55* off 43. DC stumbled in the chase but got home by three wickets in 19.4 overs as Shimron Hetmyer scored 28* off 18.

#1 Mumbai Indians - 5 consecutive wins over CSK

Mumbai Indians have had the upper hand over Chennai Super Kings. (Pic: iplt20.com)

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have a legendary rivalry in the IPL. The former, though, have had the edge over Chennai when one looks at the overall record. Mumbai beat Chennai in five consecutive IPL matches between 2018 and 2019.

MI beat CSK by eight wickets in the second meeting between the teams in Pune during the 2018 edition. Chennai batted first and posted 169/5 as Suresh Raina scored 75* off 47. Mumbai chased down the target with ease in 19.4 overs as Rohit Sharma smashed 56* in 33 balls.

Mumbai and Chennai met four times during IPL 2019, with Rohit’s team emerging victorious every time. The two league-stage clashes were one-sided, with MI registering wins by 37 and 46 runs, respectively. In Qualifier 1 in Chennai, Suryakumar Yadav’s 71* off 54 lifted MI to a thumping six-wicket win in a chase of 132.

Another great chapter was added to the El Clasico rivalry in a thrilling final when MI sneaked home to victory by one run. Mumbai batted first and were restricted to 149/8, Kieron Pollard top-scoring with 41* off 25. Despite Shane Watson’s 80 off 59 balls, CSK finished on 148/7 as Lasith Malinga famously trapped Shardul Thakur (2) lbw off the last ball of the innings.

