3 instances when David Miller and Rahul Tewatia gave GT big finishes

At the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated the Mumbai Indians (MI) by 55 runs. As a result, GT have moved up to second place in the IPL standings, while MI are now in seventh place.

GT were given the opportunity to bat after MI won the toss and elected to bowl. A quality half-century by Shubman Gill (56 runs off 34 balls) gave his team a strong foundation. MI appeared to be doing well up until the 13th over, when the GT score was 103/4.

However, things went out of control in the final seven overs as MI gave up 104 runs overall. The hard-hitting performances of Abhinav Manohar (42 runs off 21 balls), Rahul Tewatia (20 runs off 5 balls), and David Miller (46 runs off 22 balls) helped the Titans reach a score of 207/6.

MI were out of the game from ball 1 as they were restricted to 59/5 in 10.4 overs while chasing such a large total. Although Nehal Wadhera, Suryakumar Yadav, and Piyush Chawla contributed a few late hits to give the MI score some respectability, it was too little, too late.

When the innings was through, MI could only muster 152 runs for the loss of 9 wickets, much below Gujarat's total. The middle-order was the star for the Titans as has been the case in so many matches in this and the previous season.

On that note, let us know three instances when David Miller and Rahul Tewatia provided big finishes for the Titans.

#1 GT vs RCB, IPL 2022

Chasing a tricky target of 171, the Titans were in a spot of bother at 95/4 in 12.5 overs. Needing 75 runs off 43 balls, the responsibility of chasing down the RCB total was largely on Rahul Tewatia and David Miller and the duo did not disappoint.

David Miller (39* runs off 23 balls) and Rahul Tewatia (43* runs off 25 balls), routinely found boundaries and did not allow RCB to make any further inroads as GT chased down the RCB total with 3 balls and 6 wickets to spare.

#2 GT vs PBKS, IPL 2022

The shortest but perhaps most memorable partnership between David Miller and Rahul Tewatia came against PBKS in a match at the Brabourne Stadium. Chasing 190, Gujarat required 19 runs off the final over. After an initial wide, captain Hardik Pandya was run-out trying to steal a bye and Tewatia then came to the crease.

With 17 runs needed off 4 balls, Miller hit a boundary and followed it up with a single courtesy of an overthrow. Following this, Gujarat required 12 runs off 2 deliveries and Tewatia did an M.S. Dhoni as he struck 2 consecutive sixes to take his team home.

#3 GT vs MI, IPL 2023

In yesterday (April 25)'s game, the pair combined to hit 33 runs in just 10 balls, striking a combined 5 sixes. Rahul Tewatia (20* runs off 5 balls) played a characteristic swashbuckling cameo as he struck 3 sixes in a cameo that lasted just 5 balls. David Miller (46 runs off 22 balls) unleashed himself on the MI death bowlers as he fell just 4 runs short of a well-deserved half-century.

