The Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by three runs in yet another last-ball thriller. CSK were brought agonizingly close to an improbable win by the experienced pair of Dhoni (32* off 17) and Ravindra Jadeja (25* off 15). They revived the Super Kings' chances after a middle-order collapse landed them in deep trouble.

On a day when Dhoni played his 200th match as captain of CSK, the veteran yet again led from the front to almost guide his team to a miraculous win.

One of the best finishers in not just the IPL but limited-overs cricket overall, MSD has produced several spectacular knocks to single-handedly bring his team home.

However, while several of his innings are celebrated greatly, his exceptional efforts in losing causes are not often appreciated. The former India captain has, on many occasions, brought his team close to winning through some amazing knocks in losing causes too.

On that note, here are three instances when MS Dhoni single-handedly took the match deep and yet finished on the losing side.

#1 MS Dhoni vs RCB, IPL 2019

MS Dhoni played a stunning innings in IPL 2019 [File]

With his team struggling at 83/5 in 13.1 overs and the asking rate above 11 and rising, Dhoni (84* runs off 48 balls) scored an unbeaten half-century. This brought his team agonizingly close to victory.

The skipper struck 5 fours and 7 sixes in his marvellous knock. With Umesh Yadav, who had had a good day until that point, to bowl the last over and 26 runs needed, it seemed that RCB would win the game with ease.

However, Dhoni struck 3 sixes and 1 four in the last over and took his side to a position where they needed just 2 runs from the last ball. Dhoni missed a slower one by Yadav on the last ball and Shardul Thakur, who was running towards the striker's end, was run out by Parthiv Patel to give RCB a 1-run win.

#2 MS Dhoni vs MI, IPL Final 2013

Chasing 149 on a slow and spin-friendly Eden Gardens wicket, CSK were reduced to 58/8 in 11.3 overs. It seemed that CSK would not just suffer an embarrassing loss but also get bowled out for less than 100.

However, captain Dhoni (63* off 45), who came in to bat at No. 7, had different plans. He struck a fighting half-century on a day when batters from both teams, barring himself and Kieron Pollard, struggled to make any sort of impact.

CSK eventually lost by 23 runs but the margin could have been much larger had it not been for yet another Dhoni masterclass.

#3 MS Dhoni vs MI, IPL 2009

Dhoni played a near match-winning knock in the 2009 IPL against Mumbai Indians

Chasing 166 on a difficult pitch at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town, CSK were struggling at 89/4 in the 13th over. Dhoni (36 off 26) played a valiant knock. The legendary World Cup-winning captain struck a boundary and 2 sixes and batted at a strike rate of 138.46. In spite of MSD's efforts though, CSK fell short by 19 runs.

With that, we conclude our piece on three instances when MS Dhoni single-handedly took the match deep and yet finished on the losing side. Can you think of any other such knocks by 'Mahi'? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : Should Dhoni bat higher up the order for CSK? Yes No 0 votes