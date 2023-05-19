3 instances of multiple centuries in an IPL match

IPL is among the most entertaining tournaments in the world. The Indian Premier League was launched by the BCCI in 2008, with the aim of providing young Indian cricketers a platform to compete with the best players in the world.

In the last 15 years, IPL has brought about a revolution in the cricket world. It has changed the way the sport is played as more and more batters are willing to play aggressively. The change in the batting style has led to innovations in the bowling department as well, with bowlers introducing variations to keep the batters in check.

While bowlers have had their say in some IPL games, a majority of the matches have been dominated by the batters.

There have been three instances when more than one batter registered a ton in the same IPL match. Here's a list of those three games.

#1 Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) and Virat Kohli (RCB), IPL 2023

In the recent IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Heinrich Klaasen and Virat Kohli made history by becoming the first batters from opposite teams to score a century in the same IPL match.

Batting first at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, SRH posted 186/5 on the board, riding on a century from Heinrich Klaasen. The South African star recorded his first Indian Premier League hundred, aggregating 104 runs off just 51 balls.

In reply, Virat Kohli's sixth IPL ton helped RCB chase the target of 187 in 19.2 overs. Kohli scored 100 runs off 63 balls and guided RCB to an eight-wicket win.

#2 AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli (RCB), 2016

Back in 2016, the Royal Challengers Bangalore hosted the now-defunct Gujarat Lions in a special 'Go Green' match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB started slow and lost the wicket of Chris Gayle in the powerplay.

AB de Villiers joined captain Virat Kohli in the middle. Both RCB batters rebuilt the innings before launching an all-out assault on the GL bowling attack. Kohli scored a 55-ball 109, while De Villiers remained not out on 129 runs off 52 deliveries.

RCB scored 248/3 in their 20 overs. They bowled the Gujarat Lions out for 104 runs and won the contest by a huge margin of 144 runs.

#3 David Warner and Jonny Bairstow (SRH), 2019

Interestingly, when SRH hosted RCB for a match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in 2019, two batters touched the three-figure mark in that game as well. The two batters were the SRH openers, David Warner and Jonny Bairstow.

The Aussie-English duo added 185 runs for the first wicket. Warner remained not out on 100 off 55 balls, whereas Bairstow scored 114 runs from 56 balls. SRH scored 231/2 and registered a massive 118-run win over RCB in that contest.

