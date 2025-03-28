3 instances of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni excelling in the same IPL match

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni are two of the biggest names in IPL history. One is the league’s highest run-scorer, and the other is its most successful captain.

Tonight, they go head-to-head once again when the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) host the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 8 of the ongoing IPL 2025 at Chepauk.

Kohli’s aggressive batting and Dhoni’s cool finishing have created massive moments in the IPL. Right from the inaugural season in 2008, these two have been the faces of their respective franchises. While both Kohli and Dhoni aren't captains anymore, they still attract an unreal fandom!

Over the years, these two legends have played many thrilling matches, sometimes even stealing the show together. Here, we look at three instances when both Kohli and Dhoni delivered outstanding performances in the same IPL game.

#3 IPL 2013 - Match 16 (Chennai)

Virat Kohli raising his bat after a 50 vs CSK [Getty Images]

In what was a nail-biting affair, Chennai Super Kings beat Bengaluru by the barest of margins. In Match 16 of IPL 2013, CSK needed two runs off the last ball. RP Singh ran in and bowled a short delivery outside off-stump that Jadeja sent straight to the third man.

RCB thought they had won the game but it turned out to be a no-ball. CSK won the game that had contributions from captain MS Dhoni. CSK were in all sorts of trouble, chasing 166. They needed more than 56 runs off the last four overs and Dhoni pulled up a couple of sixes, one of which went outside the stadium.

Dhoni made 33 off 23 that also helped Ravindra Jadeja (38* off 20) finish the game. Earlier, Virat Kohli made a half-century despite losing Chris Gayle early.

Kohli looked in great touch as he smoked a couple of fours and sixes. AB de Villiers' 64 was also vital in the first innings for RCB.

#2 IPL 2012 - Match 13 (Chennai)

Virat Kohli for RCB vs CSK [Getty Images]

This IPL 2012 encounter was a prelude to the aforementioned IPL 2013 game. Absolute similar last-ball finish, with CSK coming out on top in a tricky run-chase.

Batting first, RCB rode on incredible batting by their top three. Mayank Agarwal (45) and Chris Gayle (68) went berserk in the initial overs before Virat Kohli came in and piled on more misery.

Kohli stitched together a 109-run partnership with Gayle, and brought up his half-century as well. While the southpaw was out after a superb knock, Kohli batted till the last over and made 57 off 46. RCB reached 205/8.

In reply, Faf du Plessis shone as he made 71 off 46. However, CSK lost him, Suresh Raina and Murali Vijay in quick succession and all hopes were put on MS Dhoni. The CSK captain didn't disappoint and hammered 41 runs in just four overs. In the end, CSK chased down the total thanks to Albie Morkel's take down of Virat Kohli (28 off the over).

#1 IPL 2014 - Match 53 (Bengaluru)

MS Dhoni smashing down the ground [Getty Images]

This match belonged only to two incredible masters - Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. Kohli was the sole performer for his team, while Dhoni finished off the game with an immaculate cameo.

Wearing the green jersey at home, RCB batted first and lost three wickets for 33 runs. Soon, Yuvraj Singh also got dismissed for 25 and Kohli had to grind it out. The RCB captain did the job phenomenally well as he clubbed 73 runs at a strike rate of 49 balls. He scored nearly 50 percent of his team's runs as the visitors posted 154/6.

CSK got over the line with 14 balls to spare thanks to some insane striking by MS Dhoni. This is despite a phase in the game where CSK didn't score a single boundary in a span of 6.2 overs. Dhoni then came in and broke the shackles as he hit an unbeaten 49 off just 28 balls.

