3 IPL 2023 players who represented both MI and CSK

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are two of the biggest franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The legacy they have set through their rivalry, along with their undying thirst for trophies, sets them apart from the rest of the IPL teams.

MI and CSK will once again lock horns in a blockbuster weekend clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, April 8.

The two iconic franchises share a combined tally of nine IPL titles and, having failed to qualify for the playoffs last year, they will be on the lookout to turn things around this time.

Apart from the aura of the franchises, their ardent fans, and their ownership, the teams have been an avenue for countless talented players, who have worked tirelessly to carve a path towards the title.

A select group of players has even had the privilege to play for both franchises over the course of their careers. Given that the league has spanned for well over a decade, several names have bid farewell to the game.

On that note, here are three active players in IPL 2023, who have played for both MI and CSK.

#1 Ambati Rayudu

The veteran batter has had quite a prolific career in the IPL and is still going strong. He has only represented Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings over the course of his IPL career since making his debut in 2010.

Rayudu was a vital cog in MI's middle order, playing a total of 112 IPL matches for the five-time winners and scoring 2377 runs in 105 innings before parting ways after the 2017 season.

He was acquired by CSK in the 2018 auction for a sum of ₹2.20 crore and was an instant success. Playing in a new role at the top of the order, Rayudu had his most prolific season, scoring 602 runs as CSK won the title for the fourth time. He continues to play for the Men in Yellow in his twilight years.

#2 Piyush Chawla

The right-arm leg-spinner is among the most successful bowlers in IPL history. While he is best known for his stint with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during their peak, he has also represented MI and CSK.

Following his release by KKR after the 2019 season, he was roped in by CSK ahead of the 2020 season. After spending a season with the Men in Yellow, he was released and pouched by MI in the subsequent auction.

Despite his release after the 2021 campaign, he was once again bought by five-time champions Mumbai at the 2023 mini-auction and is the franchise's lead spinner along with Hrithik Shokeen and Kumar Kartikeya.

#3 Karn Sharma

The veteran leg-spinner has achieved the rare feat of winning three consecutive IPL titles with three different franchises, with two of them being MI and CSK.

While Karn Sharma currently plays for RCB in a second stint of sorts, he represented MI in the 2017 season. He was roped in for a price tag of ₹3.2 crore and was a vital part of the team in their winning campaign.

The tweaker was especially proficient in the final against the Rising Pune Supergiant, conceding only 18 runs off his four overs in a low-scoring thriller.

He also spent four seasons with CSK as well from 2018 to 2021 after being roped in for a price of ₹5 crore, where he primarily played as a backup player.

Karn garnered a reputation for being a lucky charm after winning the title with CSK in 2018, which completed his hat-trick of trophies. He claimed his fourth title after CSK won the 2021 edition as well.

