3 IPL 2023 teams that could have too many left-handers in their playing 11

The clock is ticking towards the start of IPL 2023, with the opening fixture between defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all set to take centerstage on Friday, March 31.

The 16th edition of the tournament promises to be as enthralling as any gone by so far. Not only is it returning to the traditional home-and-away format for the first time since 2019, but there's the added intrigue around the impact player substitution to watch out for.

Of course, everything will boil down to the strategies that teams devise to outlast the opposition at the end of the day. Matchups are bound to play a crucial role to that end, and with the presence of southpaw-heavy batting units, their opponents are bound to take note of the same.

Here, we look at the three teams that could wear a heavy presence of left-handers in their batting lineup for IPL 2023.

#1 Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

The four-time champions could field as many as five left-handed batters in their top seven, depending on the combination they choose for a given day.

While Ravindra Jadeja is a sure starter, the likes of Devon Conway, Moeen Ali and Shivam Dube stand a decent chance of making the playing XI. To top it all off, CSK bagged Ben Stokes' services at the IPL 2023 auction, and it remains to be seen as to where they slot him in.

Each of these left-handers are quite different from one another, and the encouraging aspect comes from Conway's solid record against right-arm off-spin and Ali's ability to take down spin himself.

Having said that, the Super Kings would do well to ensure that they have a healthy mix of left and right-handers in their batting lineup while spreading the lot out.

#2 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) boast a left-hander heavy batting lineup which starts right at the top, with Venkatesh Iyer expected to open the innings. Stand-in captain Nitish Rana and young Rinku Singh are set to play crucial roles in the middle order, while there's every chance that Sunil Narine could be spiked up the batting order to take down spin.

The absence of Shreyas Iyer for the start of IPL 2023 leaves a huge hole in the KKR playing XI. Taking down spin shouldn't be too much of a problem, although finding the ideal left-right combination for a given phase of the game is something that they will have to work out.

#3 Punjab Kings (PBKS)

One factor that hurt the Punjab Kings (PBKS) last year was the lack of a left-handed batter through the middle-overs. This time around, they might have one southpaw too many depending on the combination they field for IPL 2023.

Sam Curran's arrival aside, the Kings have skipper Shikhar Dhawan as a sure starter. With Jonny Bairstow out of the tournament, there is a chance Bhanuka Rajapaksa could slot into the playing XI, while Harpreet Bhatia and Raj Bawa could also complete for a spot in the middle order. Harpreet Brar might be in the mix as well.

The Kings have more options, both domestic and international, to ensure a good mix. Time will tell as to how they go about it, though.

