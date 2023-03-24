3 IPL 2023 teams that don't have a reliable express pacer

Express pacers have become integral parts of T20 franchises around the world, and all 10 teams in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) would undoubtedly love to have a bowler or two who can breach the 150-kph mark.

The likes of Umran Malik, Alzarri Joseph, Anrich Nortje and Jofra Archer will be in the spotlight when IPL 2023 commences later this month. At the same time, though, a few sides have failed to acquire a proven performer who can clock high speeds. They might struggle without that cutting edge in their bowling attack.

Here are three IPL 2023 teams that don't have a reliable express pacer.

#3 Royal Challengers Bangalore

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) find themselves in a tricky situation when it comes to their pace-bowling department ahead of IPL 2023.

Star overseas fast bowler Josh Hazlewood is under an injury cloud at the moment, with his participation in the upcoming season up in the air. Meanwhile, Jason Behrendorff was traded to the Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of the campaign.

As of now, RCB only have David Willey and Reece Topley in the overseas pace department, and neither Englishman is particularly quick. In fact, as far as overseas fast bowlers in the IPL go, they're among the slowest.

Mohammed Siraj is Bangalore's quickest Indian pacer, and even he is not known to clock above 140 kph on a consistent basis. The uncapped Avinash Singh is reportedly rapid, but how his ability translates to the IPL level remains to be seen.

Without Hazlewood and any express pacers, RCB might find it difficult to threaten opposition batters during the upcoming campaign.

#2 Punjab Kings

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) find themselves in a pickle ahead of IPL 2023, which is going to be a season of transition and doubt for them.

PBKS will be under a new leader in Shikhar Dhawan after the release of Mayank Agarwal. The player they hoped would ensure Mayank's absence wasn't felt, Jonny Bairstow, has been ruled out of the tournament after having failed to recover from a gruesome leg injury in time.

The Kings have another shortcoming in their side, which is the lack of a genuinely quick bowler. Kagiso Rabada is probably the fastest pacer in the squad, which also features Nathan Ellis. But neither overseas fast bowler has been hitting the mid 140s regularly of late.

PBKS' domestic quicks are all swing bowlers who sometimes struggle to breach the 135-kph mark, so it's safe to say that they won't be intimidating many batters with their pace this year.

#1 Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni has never been big on express pacers and their consequent tendency to be expensive at times. He has always relied on powerplay swing bowlers and specialist death bowlers to do the job for the Men in Yellow.

CSK had Adam Milne last year, but the Kiwi quick dealt with a plethora of injuries and left the franchise. One of their fastest bowlers in IPL 2022, Chris Jordan, was ushered out of the side too after a terrible season with the ball.

For IPL 2023, the Super Kings don't have many bowlers who can crank it up. Young Matheesha Pathirana clocked speeds in the high 140s earlier this year and replacement signing Sisanda Magala is no slouch, but the domestic quicks aren't known for their pace by any stretch of the imagination.

CSK should be able to get by with their pace attack at home, but venues like Mumbai and Kolkata might make them wish they had an express fast bowler.

