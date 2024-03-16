3 IPL 2024 teams that could have a different opening combination from 2023 ft. CSK

The IPL 2024 auction saw all ten teams strengthen the areas they felt were necessary to address. While many banked on their core from last year, some also decided to hit a reset button with big signings.

Given how crucial the powerplay has become in the modern-day T20 game, each team will be focusing on getting their opening combination spot on. While some teams would continue with what worked for them last year, three sides may need to tinker with their opening combination.

On that note, let's take a look at three such teams who might have a different opening pair at the top of the order from last year:

#3 SunRisers Hyderabad

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) have already made a massive leadership change by announcing Australia's Pat Cummins as their new skipper. They also bought his compatriot and explosive opener Travis Head for ₹6.8 crore in the IPL 2024 auction.

This means that SRH are likely to open with Travis Head and either Abhishek Sharma or Mayank Agarwal. Head's ability to take the bowling apart in the powerplay was missed dearly by SunRisers last season. They will hope he plays a crucial role and fire them into the playoffs.

#2 Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) still have a tricky decision to make in terms of who will be their overseas opener from Quinton de Kock and Kyle Mayers. The two were impressive last season in patches but LSG may need to bench one of them.

Stylish Devdutt Padikkal came in through a trade with the Rajasthan Royals where Avesh Khan went the other way. The southpaw recently made his Test debut for India after an incredible domestic season.

With skipper KL Rahul reportedly considering sliding down in the middle order, Padikkal could open with De Kock or Mayers at the start of IPL 2024.

#1 Chennai Super Kings

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been dealt with a few injury blows ahewd of the IPL 2024 season. One of the unavailable players is star New Zealand opener Devon Conway. The Kiwi missed the Test series against Australia as he underwent a thumb surgery.

Several reports have claimed that Conway will not be available for the IPL 2024 season at least until the start of May. This could give an opportunity to fellow Kiwi southpaw in Rachin Ravindra to open alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Ravindra had an impressive 2023 World Cup in India. He has also shown that he has the ability to dominate spin. He was bought for ₹1.8 crore in the IPL 2024 auction by CSK and could be the ideal replacement for Conway.