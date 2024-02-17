3 IPL 2024 teams in which Sarfaraz Khan would have been a good fit ft. Chennai Super Kings

Sarfaraz Khan was released by the Delhi Capitals (DC) ahead of the IPL 2024 auction after the Indian batter had a pretty poor season last year. In four games, he scored just 53 runs, an even lesser output than the 91 runs he had scored in six games in the season prior.

This meant that the right-hander also found no suitors in the auction, ending up being unsold. But the numbers do not do justice to Sarfaraz's talent, as was seen in the ongoing Test between India and England at Rajkot.

Sarfaraz Khan showed his ability to dominate the opposition bowling, and while it is a different format, a quality Indian batter could always be handy to any IPL franchise.

On that note, let's take a look at three teams that could have benefited from Sarfaraz's services for IPL 2024:

#3 Gujarat Titans

The Gujarat Titans (GT) did sign promising Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai as a potential replacement for Hardik Pandya, but the former is still an overseas option. They have the option of Shahrukh Khan and Abhinav Manohar, but they have predominantly played as finishers.

While Sarfaraz Khan did not have the numbers to back his case, he would have been a great option to slot into the middle-order role at GT.

They know how to get the best out of the players, and Sarfaraz's selection could have unlocked the untapped potential. He could also have been looked at as a backup for Vijay Shankar in the middle order.

#2 Rajasthan Royals

The great news for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) is that Riyan Parag has been on fire in the domestic season. Despite trading away Devdutt Padikkal, RR could trust Riyan at No. 4 by slotting captain Sanju Samson at No. 3.

However, just like GT, the Royals could have done with an Indian backup, and Sarfaraz Khan would have given them that option. If Riyan Parag fails to be consistent again, RR might once again have to be heavily dependent on their overseas stars to score a truckload of runs.

#1 Chennai Super Kings

Sarfaraz Khan's ability to attack spinners from the get-go could have been perfect for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who could predominantly have pitches that turn at the Chepauk.

MS Dhoni also has a track record of getting the best out of players, and the likes of Shivam Dube and Ajinkya Rahane were great examples last season.

With Ambati Rayudu retired, it would have been a great option to have Sarfaraz as a floater. They do have youngsters like Shaik Rasheed to take a punt on, but Sarfaraz's domestic experience, especially against spin, could have been vital for CSK.

