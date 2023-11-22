Australia won the 2023 World Cup finals, leaving billions of Indian fans in tears of agony, every heart breaks into a million pieces watching their players fall short at the final hurdle despite giving their all. But as the cliche goes, "The show must go on".

Although it's easier said than done because it's an extremely bitter pill to swallow for not only fans but also the team, expectations were high for both sides heading into the 2023 World Cup final, especially after the latter's absolute dominance until the finals.

Dust will get settled, players will move on, but the scar of not being able to finish things once again when it mattered the most would definitely haunt the nation for sure.

Though players, being professionals, will get engaged in other assignments, it's time for introspection and to work on the areas for the next ICC mega event. With IPL auctions around the corner, many franchises would be keeping a close eye on the tournament, especially on the big players.

In this article, we will discuss some of the IPL franchises, including RCB, that would be extremely pleased with their core players' performances in the 2023 World Cup.

#3 Gujarat Titans (GT)

Hardik Pandya's injury will be a huge concern for the 2022 IPL champions. However, the performances of David Miller, Shubman Gill, and Mohammed Shami will give them enough confidence heading into the upcoming IPL auctions in December.

Miller played the innings of his life against the eventual champions Australia in the second semifinals at Eden Gardens, when he scored a memorable century on a very tough wicket, helping bowling of every skillset.

Mohammed Shami was the highest wicket taker of the tournament with 24 wickets despite playing only 7 matches at an unbelievable average of 10.71.

#2 SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH)

SRH relies heavily on the South African trio of Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, and Marco Jansen. They would be delighted to see the attacking brand of cricket all three have displayed during the 2023 World Cup, the style that they tried to emulate in the IPL 2023 but faltered.

Jansen's all-round skills were for the world to see, with him not only rising to the occasion with his bowling but also in batting as he displayed his brutal hitting prowess in the tournament. Who can forget his 42-ball 75 against England, who seemed helpless against his hitting at all sorts of lengths?

And what Klassen did in this 2023 World Cup in the middle order was nothing short of a dream. Being an astute batsman against spin, he batted with a SR of 133.21, smacking spinners at a SR of 139.43.

His death-over marauders batting was the highlight of the South African semifinal campaign, where his SR soared up to 158.96.

#1 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

RCB has seen some of the biggest players represent it through the years and will be extremely pleased with the way some of the big names fared in the 2023 World Cup.

RCB legend Virat Kohli had another usual tournament ending up with the player of the tournament with 765 runs in the tournament. Glenn Maxwell did Maxwell things in the middle overs with the SR of 150.38 will be a huge confidence booster for the RCB going into the IPL auctions.

Josh Hazlewood, with 16 wickets, finds himself in the top 10 wicket-takers list. His economy of 4.82, especially that of 6.79 in the death overs, would be another relief for RCB, who have always been deprived of quality death bowling.