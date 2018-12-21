3 IPL superstars who failed to replicate their IPL success with the Indian team

Pathan has made a name for himself as a big hitter in IPL

IPL has provided talented youngsters with a platform to showcase their skills to the world. It has gifted India with many talented players and without it, players like Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah might not have come this far.

IPL is a tournament where even unknown youngsters can spring surprises and shoot themselves into the limelight. Right from Swapnil Asnodkar in the early seasons, to Paul Valthaty, to the most recent sensation, Mayank Markande. All of them were pretty much non-existent in the cricketing world before they delivered eye-catching performances in IPL.

Players who play well in the IPL are fast-tracked into the Indian team, however, not all of those players replicate their IPL heroics for India. In this article, we take a look at 3 Indian players who failed to replicate their remarkable IPL showings for Team India.

Note: Only limited-overs stats have been taken.

#3 Yusuf Pathan

Pathan was seen as one of the most exciting and entertaining youngsters a decade before. Fast-track to 2018, he is a veteran who could retire in a couple of years. He has made a name for himself as a destructive batsman, who has the ability to take the game by the scruff of its neck.

Yusuf's stats

He had a fairly sub-par career with India and his career for the national team doesn't even come remotely close to his IPL career. In contrast, his IPL stats are fabulous and a good day for him meant a good day for the team. He will go down as one of the most destructive players in IPL's history, but no one will remember his contributions for the Indian team.

Although he wasn't a part of the Indian team for a long time, he will consider himself lucky to have won the World Cup and World T20 with India. He has also won three IPL titles, twice with KKR and once with RR.

