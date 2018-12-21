×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 IPL superstars who failed to replicate their IPL success with the Indian team

Namrath Kadiyala
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
339   //    21 Dec 2018, 07:44 IST

Pathan has made a name for himself as a big hitter in IPL
Pathan has made a name for himself as a big hitter in IPL

IPL has provided talented youngsters with a platform to showcase their skills to the world. It has gifted India with many talented players and without it, players like Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah might not have come this far.

IPL is a tournament where even unknown youngsters can spring surprises and shoot themselves into the limelight. Right from Swapnil Asnodkar in the early seasons, to Paul Valthaty, to the most recent sensation, Mayank Markande. All of them were pretty much non-existent in the cricketing world before they delivered eye-catching performances in IPL.

Players who play well in the IPL are fast-tracked into the Indian team, however, not all of those players replicate their IPL heroics for India. In this article, we take a look at 3 Indian players who failed to replicate their remarkable IPL showings for Team India.

Note: Only limited-overs stats have been taken.

#3 Yusuf Pathan

Pathan was seen as one of the most exciting and entertaining youngsters a decade before. Fast-track to 2018, he is a veteran who could retire in a couple of years. He has made a name for himself as a destructive batsman, who has the ability to take the game by the scruff of its neck.

Yusuf's stats
Yusuf's stats

He had a fairly sub-par career with India and his career for the national team doesn't even come remotely close to his IPL career. In contrast, his IPL stats are fabulous and a good day for him meant a good day for the team. He will go down as one of the most destructive players in IPL's history, but no one will remember his contributions for the Indian team.

Although he wasn't a part of the Indian team for a long time, he will consider himself lucky to have won the World Cup and World T20 with India. He has also won three IPL titles, twice with KKR and once with RR.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Kolkata Knight Riders Team India Robin Uthappa Piyush Chawla T20 ODI Cricket IPL All-Time Records
Namrath Kadiyala
ANALYST
I am an absolute sports buff and follow quite a few sports. I follow Cricket, Football and Kabaddi with a lot of passion. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Manchester United and Telugu Titans receive my full-fledged support. Writing is an activity that I enjoy and something I took up to share my views on sports.
3 Indian IPL specialists who failed in ODIs
RELATED STORY
3 Players who did well in IPL but not in international...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 Test players who deserve an IPL contract
RELATED STORY
8 football teams and their IPL equivalents
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Virat Kohli's success can be attributed to...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 picks of Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL history
RELATED STORY
5 successful Indian cricketers who were IPL flops
RELATED STORY
5 highest wicket-takers in the IPL history
RELATED STORY
Three players whose IPL careers dwindled after leaving KKR
RELATED STORY
 All-time underperforming IPL XI
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us