3 IPL teams who should target the in-form Karun Nair for 2025 season ft. Chennai Super Kings

Karun Nair's Indian Premier League (IPL) journey has seen several ups and downs. Nair, who started his IPL career with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, later made significant contributions while playing for Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals).

Nair's IPL journey continued with stints at Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) and Kolkata Knight Riders, but in recent years, his appearances have been limited, with his last outing in the league being in 2022 for Rajasthan Royals.

Despite not featuring in the 2024 IPL season, Karun Nair has made headlines with his exceptional form in the ongoing Maharaja Trophy T20 2024, where he is leading the Mysore Warriors. With 490 runs from 10 games at an average of 61.25, a strike-rate of 187.73, including a highest score of 124* and four fifties, Nair is currently second on the list of leading run-scorers in the tournament.

Trending

Given his recent form, Nair could be a valuable addition to several IPL teams looking to strengthen their squads for the 2025 season.

Here are three teams that should consider targeting the in-form Karun Nair in the upcoming IPL auction.

3 IPL teams who should target the in-form Karun Nair for 2025 season

#3 Delhi Capitals (DC)

Delhi Capitals had a challenging IPL 2024 season, with their campaign being marred by early losses. The team managed only one win in their first five games, putting them on the back foot for the remainder of the tournament.

The batting order struggled with the odd form of David Warner and Parthiv Shaw, leading to constant reshuffling. Despite some individual brilliance from players like Rishabh Pant and Tristan Stubbs, DC's batting lineup lacked consistency.

Karun Nair could provide the stability and experience that Delhi Capitals need in their batting order. His ability to adapt to different positions and handle pressure situations would be an asset for a team looking to rebuild and make a strong comeback in the 2025 season.

Nair's recent form in the T20 format shows that he is more than capable of delivering in high-pressure situations, making him a smart pick for DC.

#2 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Lucknow Super Giants had a mixed season in IPL 2024, finishing with 14 points from as many matches. Despite making it to the playoffs in their previous two seasons, LSG struggled with consistency, particularly in their batting department.

The Indian batters, in particular, failed to deliver, with Devdutt Padikkal's underwhelming performance being a key factor. Padikkal, who joined LSG from Rajasthan Royals, managed only 38 runs from seven matches, leaving a void in the batting lineup.

Karun Nair's recent performances in the Maharaja Trophy suggest that he could be the solution to LSG's batting woes. His ability to play anchor roles and accelerate when needed would add depth to LSG's batting order. Nair's versatility also allows him to fit into various positions in the lineup, making him a valuable asset for a team looking to bounce back in the 2025 season.

#1 Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Chennai Super Kings have always been known for their strategic approach in the IPL, often investing in players who can adapt to various roles within the team. For the 2025 season, CSK need to address their top-order woes.

While Ruturaj Gaikwad has been consistent, the absence of a reliable partner at the other end has been a concern, especially with Devon Conway missing several matches. Rachin Ravindra, who started well as an opener, faced inconsistent form, leading to frequent changes in the lineup.

Karun Nair, with his ability to play spin well and rotate positions, could provide the stability CSK's top order desperately needs. His experience and recent T20 form make him a strong candidate to fill the gap and bring balance to their batting lineup. Moreover, Nair's tactical awareness aligns with CSK's approach, making him a potential game-changer for the team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️