3 IPL-winning Indian players who have moved to the USA

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the biggest cricketing tournaments in the world right now. It is the dream of every player to participate in the cash-rich league.

While many cricketers have been able to fulfill that dream, not all of them can call themselves IPL winners.

Some of the greatest players of the game like Dale Steyn, AB de Villiers, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble and Virender Sehwag could not win the IPL trophy.

The likes of Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle have many IPL records to their name, but they have never been part of a champion side.

This proves that winning the IPL is a very big achievement. Interestingly though, not every Indian player of an IPL-winning squad could have a grand international career.

Some became superstars, while the others faded away. In this listicle, we will look at the three Indian IPL winners who quit Indian cricket and recently moved to the USA to further their careers.

#1 Unmukt Chand - Won IPL 2015 with Mumbai Indians

Unmukt Chand signed a contract with BBL club Melbourne Renegades after moving to the USA

Former India U-19 captain Unmukt Chand is the biggest name present on the list. The right-handed batter helped India win the U-19 World Cup in 2012.

He started his IPL career with his home franchise Delhi Capitals (then known as Delhi Daredevils) in 2011.

After playing three seasons for Delhi, Chand moved to the Rajasthan Royals in 2014. He did not get much game time at the Royals, and in 2015, he joined the Mumbai Indians (MI).

Chand was impressive for MI as he scored 102 runs in five innings, registering his maiden IPL fifty in the 2015 season. MI won the trophy in 2015 and retained Chand ahead of IPL 2016.

He played his last IPL match in 2016. Earlier this year, he retired from Indian cricket and moved to the USA.

#2 Bipul Sharma - Won IPL 2016 with Sunrisers Hyderabad

Bipul Sharma was a member of the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad that won the IPL in 2016. He took AB de Villiers' wicket in the IPL 2016 Final. Overall, he scored 51 runs and scalped three wickets that season.

Like Unmukt Chand, Sharma played his last IPL match a season after winning his maiden IPL trophy. The spin-bowling all-rounder announced his retirement from Indian cricket earlier this week to further his career in the United States.

#3 Siddharth Trivedi - Won IPL 2008 with Rajasthan Royals

Siddharth Trivedi was a member of the Rajasthan Royals squad that won the first-ever IPL title in 2008. The right-arm pacer scalped 13 wickets in 15 matches for the Royals that year.

Trivedi's career derailed after the BCCI banned him for one year in 2013 as he failed to report that bookies had approached him. He never played in the IPL after the 2013 season.

Earlier this year, he quit Indian cricket for a career in the USA.

