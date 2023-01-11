3 issues PBKS solved at the IPL 2023 auction

Despite having a slew of talented players in their ranks, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) finished a disappointing sixth in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) table. With that in mind, the Kings made wholesale changes ahead of the IPL 2023 auction.

Mayank Agarwal was released and Shikhar Dhawan was appointed captain in his place, with others like Odean Smith making their way out of the franchise as well. At the IPL 2023 auction, PBKS targeted a couple of high-profile players while being content to fill the rest of their roster spots with backups.

Here are three issues PBKS solved in the IPL 2023 auction.

#3 PBKS have a host of all-rounders

PBKS signed three all-rounders at the IPL 2023 auction - Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza and Shivam Singh. The trio joined a slew of multi-dimensional cricketers already at the franchise.

Apart from Curran, Raza and Singh, PBKS can call upon Rishi Dhawan, Raj Bawa, Liam Livingstone and Harpreet Brar to contribute in both departments, while a few others are decent part-time options. The Kings clearly want some flexibility in their lineup and they ensured the same with their purchases on December 23.

Raza, in particular, could be worth his price tag and then some. The Zimbabwean hasn't been able to keep up his stellar T20I form in recent franchise leagues, but if given a chance, he could make a splash in the IPL.

#2 Vidwath Kaverappa will boost a thin Indian pace attack

One of the standout performers in the ongoing domestic season has been Vidwath Kaverappa. The Karnataka fast bowler has been among the wickets in all three formats, with excellent showings in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Kaverappa was signed at his base price by PBKS, who have a rather thin Indian pace contingent. Arshdeep Singh is a prominent name on the list, while Baltej Singh has been making waves in domestic cricket as well. But apart from the duo, Dhawan has no reliable all-phase quick bowlers to call upon.

After releasing the likes of Vaibhav Arora, PBKS needed to acquire some Indian pacers. Kaverappa, who is only 23 years old, could be an excellent signing in the long run.

#1 Sam Curran, the ₹18.5 crore problem-solver

The most expensive deal in the history of the IPL auction saw PBKS shell out a whopping ₹18.5 crore to secure the services of former player Sam Curran. The Englishman, on the back of a Player of the Tournament performance in the T20 World Cup, was always bound to rake in the cash.

Curran will fix a number of issues for PBKS. He will give Arshdeep some company at the death and free up Kagiso Rabada from a role he has struggled to perform over the last few years. As a left-hander in the middle order, he will be crucial against certain match-ups and will relieve pressure on Jitesh Sharma and Shahrukh Khan.

Curran is a world-class T20 cricketer, and PBKS are a significantly better unit with him in it.

