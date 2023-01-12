3 issues RR solved at the IPL 2023 auction

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) didn't have much money heading into the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction and needed to be wise with their spending.

RR did exactly the opposite at the start of the auction, bidding their entire purse on Harry Brook, who was eventually signed by the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Royals recovered as the auction went on, though, to make some smart signings that could help them go one step further than they did last year.

Here are three issues RR solved in the IPL 2023 auction.

#3 RR added a wealth of experience to their roster

England v South Africa - 3rd Royal London Series One Day International

RR had a good blend of youth and experience in IPL 2022. While they had youngsters like Devdutt Padikkal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna and Riyan Parag to keep them agile on the field, the likes of Jos Buttler, Trent Boult and Ravichandran Ashwin offered wisdom and adaptability.

The Royals attempted to keep the same trend going with their acquisitions at the IPL 2023 auction. Murugan Ashwin and KM Asif have been part of IPL teams for a while now, while Adam Zampa and Jason Holder have a wealth of franchise league experience under their belt. At the same time, RR signed names like Kunal Rathore and Abdul P A, who are unknowns at this level.

Even Joe Root will bring a lot to the side, having been an international star for over a decade. The Englishman, who has captained his national side often, will add value to the think tank even if he isn't guaranteed to be part of the playing XI.

#2 RR have flexibility in the form of Donavon Ferreira and Adam Zampa

BBL - Melbourne Stars v Sydney Sixers

Donavon Ferreira was the star of the Joburg Super Kings' first win of the SA20 league. The wicket-keeper batted smacked a powerful half-century and even chipped in with an economical spell that turned the tide in his team's favor when they were in a tricky position.

Adam Zampa, meanwhile, is captaining the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League. The leg-spinner is one of the best T20 bowlers in the world and could be lethal on spin-friendly surfaces in IPL 2023.

Ferreira and Zampa will give RR a lot of flexibility during the upcoming season. While Jos Buttler, Jason Holder and Shimron Hetmyer's spots in the playing XI are almost certain, the Royals could replace an overseas pacer and field one of the newly signed duo, either by playing a domestic seamer or with the intention of fielding three spinners.

#1 Jason Holder could fix most of RR's problems

West Indies v England - T20 International Series Fifth T20I

Why did the other teams just wait and watch as the Rajasthan Royals signed Jason Holder for ₹5.75 crore? Nevertheless, RR would be delighted to have acquired the perfect player for their lower-middle order.

Holder will allow RR to use Riyan Parag up the order and get the most out of their talented young all-rounder. He will also take some pressure off captain Sanju Samson, who had to rein in his attacking instincts at various points in the last IPL campaign.

In the bowling department, Holder's new-ball threat could enable the Royals to shore up their death bowling by fielding Obed McCoy at the expense of Trent Boult. He is also a canny operator in the end overs and will greatly help Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Sen and Co.

Get IND vs SL Live Score Updates for 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News and updates.

Poll : Should RR play Donavon Ferreira as their fourth overseas player in IPL 2023? Yes No 0 votes