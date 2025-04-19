3 LSG players in IPL 2025 who were earlier in RR ft. David Miller 

We are almost a month into the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), and it has lived up to its expectations. Starting with a string of high-scoring matches to the lowest score ever defended in the tournament, this IPL has seen its fair share of drama and action.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set to host the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 36th match of the competition, which is slated to be held later today (April 19). While LSG have found a good run of form in the last few games, the Rajasthan Royals are yet to realize their potential this season and are languishing in the bottom half of the points table.

It will be very important for Rajasthan to get back to winning ways as another defeat might push them further back and into a position of no return. They still have seven games and should be hopeful of a turnaround.

LSG, on the other hand, will look to keep up the consistency and get back to winning ways after the defeat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the previous game. The current LSG team has three players who had earlier represented the Rajasthan Royals.

With the match slated to begin in a couple of hours time, let us take a look at those three players who earlier represented RR but are currently playing for LSG:

A left-arm seamer who predominantly hits the deck and generates extra bounce and seam movement, Akash Singh rose to the limelight with his impressive performances in the 2020 U-19 World Cup. Subsequently, he was bought by the Rajasthan Royals ahead of the 2020 season.

Singh was released ahead of the 2021 season but was again bought back by RR. He had to warm the benches for the majority of two seasons and played just a solitary match for RR. Akash was then roped in by CSK and played six matches for them in 2023. He is currently part of the LSG squad but hasn't made his debut for them yet.

Avesh Khan celebrates picking a wicket with his teammates- Source: Getty

Avesh Khan made his IPL debut for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) way back in 2017, even before making his List A debut. He just played a solitary match for them before being bought by the Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals) ahead of the 2018 season.

Avesh continued to impress and finished as the leading wicket-taker for the Delhi Capitals in the 2021 season. In 2022, the Lucknow Super Giants bought him for a whopping Rs 10 crore.

This made him the most expensive uncapped signing. Avesh was later traded to the Rajasthan Royals ahead of the 2024 season but returned to LSG in 2025.

One of the best finishers going around in the white-ball format, David Miller has been part of the IPL for more than a decade and has represented four IPL teams. The Lucknow Super Giants bought him in the 2025 mega auction for Rs 7.5 crore.

Miller hasn't had enough opportunities with the bat in the ongoing tournament so far, but is a match-winner in his own right. He might just be waiting for the right opportunity to unleash his magic. Miller earlier played for the Rajasthan Royals for two seasons in 2020 and 2021 but failed to make a significant impact.

