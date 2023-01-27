3 LSG youngsters who can have a breakout season in IPL 2023

After a solid debut season, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are gearing up to go the full distance in IPL 2023. The KL Rahul-led side, one of two new inductees into the league in IPL 2022, qualified for the playoffs but fell short against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator.

The Super Giants made headlines for the massive sum of ₹16 crore shelled out to avail Nicholas Pooran's services at the IPL 2023 auction. With a solid core retained prior to it and some shrewd additions at the auction, it goes without saying that they boast one of the better-balanced sides heading into the new season.

A rule of thumb for a team to enjoy success in the IPL is the returns delivered by their Indian players.

On that note, let's look at three youngsters in the LSG setup who could enjoy a breakout IPL 2023 season.

#1 Yash Thakur

Yash Thakur's much-awaited IPL contract finally came when LSG bagged him for ₹45 lakh at the IPL 2023 auction. Blessed with a potent yorker that he executes at will, the Vidarbha seamer bolsters the Super Giants' domestic fast-bowling stocks.

For someone who bowls a lot at the death, an economy rate of 6.68 and a bowling strike rate of 12.9 across 37 T20s is a fair reflection of the talent that he possesses.

Much like Mohsin Khan emerged as a fine prospect last year, Thakur could do the same this season should he get a good run in the playing XI.

#2 Ayush Badoni

Ayush Badoni did lay down a marker in IPL 2022 courtesy of his ice-cool nerves in finishing games, but he couldn't sustain it for a long period of time. The dynamic batter from Delhi, who also bowls off-spin, will be itching to display a consistent run of scores this time around for LSG.

Ahead of IPL 2023, the Super Giants' expected playing XI warrants an Indian finishing option. Having displayed his skills in patches last year, Badoni taking it to a higher level in the new season shouldn't come as a surprise.

With the Indian team also looking for a finishing option in their T20 setup, the upcoming season presents Badoni with a timely opportunity to put his hand up.

#3 Prerak Mankad

Prerak Mankad has been a consistent performer across formats for Saurashtra for a good period of time now. He played a solitary game for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) last season and will now turn out for LSG in IPL 2023.

Mankad's specialty lies in the fact that he can occupy any position in the middle order. He is a good hitter of the ball while also being capable of building an innings, and his medium-pacers can come in handy as well.

It shouldn't come as a surprise should he make LSG's starting XI in the new season. What should also not come as a surprise is if he lays down a marker to catapult himself as one who can be groomed for higher honors.

Which other youngster in the LSG ranks are you most looking forward to seeing in IPL 2023? Have your say in the comments section below!

Also read: Picking the combined PBKS and DC 11 for IPL 2023

Poll : Can the Lucknow Super Giants go on to clinch the IPL 2023 title? Yes No 0 votes