Picking the combined PBKS and DC 11 for IPL 2023 

It goes without saying that the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) have been perennial underachievers in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Ahead of IPL 2023, they remain two of the only three foundation franchises that are yet to clinch the coveted trophy.

While both teams haven't been averse to occupying the lower trenches of the points table over the years, they have made an attempt to assemble better squads. The Capitals have fared better and made the playoffs in three consecutive seasons from 2019 to 2021, even reaching the summit clash in 2020.

PBKS have progressed past the league stage just twice in 15 attempts and desperately need a revival in fortunes in IPL 2023.

Both teams have produced some incredible contests over time, including the 2019 clash, where DC appallingly lost seven wickets for just eight runs and a tight Super Over finish in 2020.

Ahead of the new season, we pick a combined playing XI from the two current rosters of the Kings and the Capitals.

Openers - Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan (c)

The Indian duo of Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan will open the innings in this combined playing XI. It will be a reunion for the pair, who used to assume the same role for DC for three seasons before Dhawan was snapped up by PBKS ahead of IPL 2022.

Dhawan, who is set to captain the Kings in IPL 2023 and has also captained India in recent times, will be the leader of this side. The left-right combination and the camaraderie between the two augur well for the side.

David Warner is an unfortunate exclusion purely to balance out the overseas combination.

Middle order - Manish Pandey, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), and Rovman Powell

Manish Pandey, the IPL's very first Indian centurion, walks in at No. 3. He will turn out for DC in IPL 2023 having been released by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Following him will be a hard-hitting engine room comprising the PBKS duo of Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma, apart from the Capitals' Rovman Powell. Jitesh enjoyed a breakout season in 2022 while Livingstone and Powell are bonafide match-winners in the T20 format.

Jitesh will also don the wicketkeeper's gloves in the side, having also made it to the Indian setup in the shortest format.

All-rounders - Sam Curran and Axar Patel

While the middle order comprises right-handed batters all the way through, the all-round duo of Sam Curran and Axar Patel can be used as spin-hitting floaters. They also take care of eight overs with the ball and can change the game within the blink of an eye.

As the Player of the Tournament at the T20 World Cup last year, Curran was purchased for a record sum at the IPL 2023 auction by PBKS. Axar, who has also played for the Kings before, has been in terrific form for India in recent times and will hold the aces for DC with both the bat and ball.

As for the sixth bowling option, Livingstone's mixture of leg-spinners and off-spinners is as good as it can get while playing select matchups.

Bowlers - Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, and Anrich Nortje

Kuldeep Yadav will don the role of the lead wrist-spinner in this XI. After a healthy season last year, he will hold the key through the middle overs for DC come IPL 2023.

Anrich Nortje lends wheels aplenty to the side and takes care of the death overs. With PBKS' Arshdeep Singh capable of swinging the new ball and firing his yorkers at the death, the team has all phases covered with Axar and Curran, the two bowling all-rounders to count upon.

Combined PBKS and DC playing XI for IPL 2023

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Manish Pandey, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rovman Powell, Sam Curran, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Anrich Nortje.

What do you make of this combined playing XI between PBKS and DC for IPL 2023? Let us know in the comments section below!

Also read: 3 RCB youngsters who can have a breakout season in IPL 2023

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for 3rd ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Updates & News.

Poll : Which team stands a better chance of winning the IPL 2023 title? Punjab Kings Delhi Capitals 0 votes