3 Mahipal Lomror knocks that show why he's an excellent T20 batter in the making

In recent Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons, many uncapped Indian players have impressed the fans with their performances. One of them is Mahipal Lomror, who is a member of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squad right now.

Lomror has scored 399 runs in 26 IPL matches, with his highest score being 54*. The 23-year-old knows how to hit boundaries regularly, having smashed 24 fours and 21 sixes in his short IPL career so far.

The left-handed batter can also bowl left-arm spin when needed. He has bowled 14 overs in the IPL, conceding 109 runs at an economy rate of less than eight runs per over. Lomror bagged his maiden IPL wicket against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2021 by dismissing veteran batter Wriddhiman Saha.

Lomror can be an excellent all-rounder for India in the future. In this article, we will look at the top three knocks played by him that show why he is a top T20 batter in the making.

#1 Mahipal Lomror's best IPL knock - 54* (27) vs. Delhi Capitals, IPL 2023

In the recent IPL 2023 match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Delhi Capitals (DC), Lomror destroyed the DC bowling attack on their home soil at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Coming out to bat at number four after Glenn Maxwell got out for a golden duck, Mahipal smacked 54 runs off just 29 deliveries. He hit six fours and three sixes against DC.

On a track where Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis batted at strike rates of 119.57 and 140.63 respectively, Lomror aggregated 54 runs at a strike rate of 186.21. This knock proved why RCB backed the uncapped all-rounder despite the fact that he could not impress much in the first few matches.

#2 Mahipal Lomror's match-winning knock against Chennai Super Kings - 42 (27), IPL 2022

Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium played host to a league stage match between RCB and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) last season. RCB got off to a good start in that match, with Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis adding 62 runs for the first wicket. However, CSK bounced back with three quick wickets, reducing RCB to 79/3.

Mahipal Lomror then ensured that RCB posted a 173-run total on the board. Batting at number four, Lomror aggregated 42 runs off just 27 deliveries. He hit three fours and two sixes. Eventually, RCB won that game by 13 runs.

#3 Mahipal Lomror's all-out assault against Punjab Kings - 43 (17), IPL 2021

Before joining RCB, Lomror was a part of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) team. He was picked in the RR playing XI for a match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

RR got off to a great start and were 116/3 when Lomror came out to bat. The uncapped all-rounder took advantage of the platform set by the top order and smashed a 17-ball 43. He hit two fours and four maximums in his knock. Rajasthan won that match by two runs in the end.

RCB fans will hope that Mahipal Lomror continues his top form after playing the best knock of his career in the last game against DC.

