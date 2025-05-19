3 major reasons behind PBKS qualifying for the playoffs after 11 years in IPL 2025 ft. Success of Top 3

Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 10 runs in match number 59 of IPL 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, May 18. Batting first after winning the toss, they put up an impressive total of 219-5 on the board and then held RR to 209-7. Following Gujarat Titans' (GT) 10-wicket win over Delhi Capitals (DC), PBKS' place in the IPL 2025 playoffs was confirmed.

Punjab are currently third in the points table, with 17 points from 12 matches. They have won eight matches and lost only three, while one match ended in no result. PBKS have been one of the most underperforming sides in the history of the IPL and hence their qualification for the playoffs is massive for the team and its fans.

The last time Punjab reached the playoffs of the IPL was way back in 2014 when they made it to the final and finished runners-up to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Bengaluru. In the wake of PBKS reaching the IPL playoffs for the first time in 11 years, we analyze three major factors behind their achievement.

#1 PBKS' top order has produced some brilliant performances

All the three teams that have qualified for the playoffs so far have been excellent with the bat at the top of the order. GT have been exceptional with the likes of Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler. For Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Virat Kohli has been in amazing form.

If we look at Punjab, the young opening pair of Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya have done a great job for the franchise, getting them off to some rollicking starts and setting the tone of the innings. Skipper Shreyas Iyer has also led from the front. PBKS have adopted an ultra-aggressive approach at the top of the order. There have been some failures, but their risks have come off more often than not.

Prabhsimran has scored 458 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 171.53, while Priyansh has contributed 356 runs at a strike rate of 190.37. As for skipper Shreyas, who batted at No. 5 in the last game due to an injury, he has notched up 435 runs at a strike rate of nearly 175. The top order has further been backed up by the likes of Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh.

#2 Versatile bowling line-up

Apart from their batting, PBKS' bowling has also been highly penetrative. The versatility in their bowling line-up has helped them win games from some rather tricky situations and should hold them in good stead in the playoffs as well.

Experienced left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has led the bowling line-up, claiming 16 wickets at an average of 21.93 and an economy rate of 8.70. Seasoned leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal made a slow start to his IPL 2025 campaign but gradually found his rhythm. He has 14 scalps to his name at an average of 25.28, which includes a hat-trick.

PBKS' main bowlers have been backed up nicely by the others. As a result, the opposition batters haven't had much breathing space. South Africa's left-arm pacer Marco Jansen has claimed 13 scalps, left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar has picked up seven, while Azmatullah Omarzai has chipped in with five scalps.

#3 Punjab Kings's auction strategy

PBKS' decision to retain only two players - Shashank and Prabhsimran - ahead of the IPL 2025 auction proved to be a masterstroke. They thus went into the auction with a humungous purse of ₹110.5 crore.

Significantly, they used the money smartly during the two-day mega auction held in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. Punjab purchased Shreyas for a whopping ₹26.75 crore and subsequently named him captain of the franchise. They also bought Chahal and Arshdeep for ₹18 crore each, Jansen for ₹7 crore, Wadhera for ₹4.20 crore, Priyansh for ₹3.8 crore and Omarzai for ₹2.4 crore.

Punjab had a very good IPL 2025 auction. Significantly, most of the big names they picked have lived up to their reputation, while youngsters like Priyansh and Wadhera have exceeded expectations. A combination of great auction strategy and excellent on-field performances have put PBKS into the IPL playoffs for the first time in 11 years.

