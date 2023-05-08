3 mistakes made by Sanju Samson in RR's loss against SRH in IPL 2023

After beginning their campaign in sensational fashion by winning four out of their first five games, Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals (RR) were considered by many as the favourites to win IPL 2023. However, their momentum has come to a grinding halt of late; they have won just one of their last six games.

Their latest defeat came last night (May 7) against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), a game they really should have won. Batting first, RR put a mammoth 214 runs on the board thanks to superb performances by Yashasvi Jaiswal (35), Sanju Samson (66*) and Jos Buttler (95). In reply, SRH batted really well and were left with 17 runs to get off the last over. An ill-fated no-ball and some phenomenal striking saw the result go the Sunrisers' way.

RR captain Sanju Samson was subjected to plenty of criticism owing to some of his decision-making last night. On that note, here's a look at three mistakes made by Samson against SRH.

#1 Sanju Samson's Bowling changes

Some of the bowling changes made by Samson were quite difficult to comprehend for fans and pundits alike. However, none was more surprising than his decision to give the ball to the inexperienced Kuldip Yadav in the 19th over.

There was a more experienced option in Obed McCoy, but Samson went with Yadav and that cost his side big time. Yadav leaked 24 runs in that over including three sixes, which tilted the scale in Hyderabad's favour.

#2 Usage of Impact player

The Rajasthan Royals brought in Obed McCoy as the impact player in the 17th over. McCoy bowled right away and looked quite solid apart from two balls that went for a six and a four. He even created a wicket-taking opportunity but Samson couldn't hold on to the catch.

Much to everyone's surprise, McCoy was not given another over. It was a bizarre call since he has a good reputation for bowling in the death as evidenced by his performances for the Royals in IPL 2022. This was no doubt a huge tactical lapse on Samson's part.

#3 Missed run-out chance

In the 12th over, Abhishek Sharma played a shot to point and ran even though there was no run in it. Shimron Hetmyer was quick to pick the ball up and throw it to Sanju Samson.

However, the RR skipper hit the stumps with his gloves well before the ball had reached him. He had another chance as one bail was still in place but failed to collect the ball cleanly.

