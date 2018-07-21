3 most fearless young Indian batsmen

Indian cricket fans had the privilege to witness many legends play the gentlemen’s game over the years. India is known for producing young, exceptional cricketing talents from the roots of different cities of India. The God of cricket Sachin Tendulkar himself started his career at a small age of 16 years.

When it comes to ‘fearless batting’, the name of Virender Sehwag automatically pops up in your mind. Generally, while opening, batsmen take a few balls to judge the pitch and begin with defending the ball. But, in the case of Viru Paaji, he was a kind of batsman who would start his innings with a four. Not every batsman scores a triple century in his career and definitely, not every batsman hits a six to complete his triple century.

While there are many batsmen over the world who would be regarded as ‘fearless batsmen’ such as Brendon McCullum, Chris Gayle, Abraham Benjamin De Villiers etc, they are all experienced players and veterans in terms of batting. Unsurprisingly, India has produced some young guns who do not let the biggest of bowlers to get over their nerves and start firing cylinders on their day. When these boys get rolling, there’s no stopping them.

Let’s look at 3 of the most fearless young Indian Batsmen:

#3 Prithvi Shaw

The 18 year old batting sensation from Mumbai came under the spotlight when he smashed a whooping 546 runs in a Harris Shield match in Mumbai. Impressed by his extraordinary knock, SG offered him a bat deal worth 35 lakhs.

Prithvi Shaw is often regarded as the successor of Sachin Tendulkar due to his technique, presence of mind and fearless batting.

During the IPL 2018, Colin Munro and Jason Roy were not looking in good touch and hence Prithvi got an opportunity to showcase his talent on the biggest stage of domestic cricket in which he did not fail. He played some spectacular innings under pressure and replaced Munro and Roy as the new opener of the team. Prithvi Shaw is definitely going to be one of the biggest stars in Indian Cricket and is the most fearless batsman in his age category.

