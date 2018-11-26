3 New Zealand players who should be protected during IPL 2019

Kaushik Turlapaty FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 243 // 26 Nov 2018, 19:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kane Williamson

New Zealand are one of the strongest teams in the world today and are currently at the third spot in the ICC ODI rankings. Led by Kane Williamson, they are very consistent and have improved a lot in the past few years.

In the last edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup, the New Zealand Cricket team shocked the entire world with their dominating performances and made it to the final. However, they lost to arguably the most flawless team throughout the whole tournament, Australia.

New Zealand are definitely one of the teams to watch out for at the 2019 World Cup and for them to have a great tournament, they need to protect some of their players from suffering any potential injury, with only a few months left.

In this article, let us take a look at three New Zealand players who should be protected at the IPL 2019.

#3 Tim Southee

Tim Southee

The right-arm medium-fast bowler is known for his swing bowling and is currently the vice-captain of the international team. Southee has been one of the mainstays of the New Zealand bowling department for quite a few years. He is known for producing fierce spells along side Trent Boult.

The New Zealander has been very impressive for the national side in the last two World Cups. In the 2011 World Cup, he was the third-highest wicket-taker with 18 wickets in 8 matches at an eye-catching economy rate of 4.31. He shone in 2015 World Cup too and picked up 15 wickets in 9 matches. Southee and Boult ran through the batting lineup and helped the New Zealand team to reach the final.

The 29-year old pacer is expected to play a key role for the New Zealand Cricket team in their pursuit of World Cup in 2019. With conditions expected to suit the fast bowlers, the team cannot take the risk of losing Southee to any potential injury in IPL and should definitely keep an eye on him.

1 / 3 NEXT