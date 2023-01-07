3 opening combinations PBKS can try in IPL 2023

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have struggled to breach the barrier into the playoffs on a consistent and prolonged basis. They have now finished sixth in the points table across the last three editions despite a squad brimmed with potential. Hopes are once again high, following yet another transition that sees veterans Shikhar Dhawan and Trevor Bayliss at the helm.

The franchise opted to part ways with Mayank Agarwal after the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) edition. While they have found a new skipper in Dhawan, they still have to brainstorm over the void left at the top of the order in his absence.

The opening combination was a major worry for PBKS in IPL 2022. The presence of three opening batters - Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, and Mayank Agarwal - made the batting order tricky. Then-skipper Agarwal even demoted himself down the order after his form dipped, allowing Dhawan and Bairstow to open together.

With Agarwal out of the equation, here is how PBKS can resolve their opening conundrum in the upcoming season of the IPL.

#1 Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow

The most obvious pairing comes in the form of the seasoned opening batters. Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow largely opened the innings together in the second half of IPL 2022 and found relatively good success as well.

The pair's best outing came against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), where they slammed 60 runs in five overs. The left-hand-right-hand combination is also another box that will be ticked with this opening duo.

Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow has completed 50 runs partnership in just 3.5 overs. Outstanding.

Bairstow, however, is coming off a lengthy injury layoff and if he does not feature in England's tour of New Zealand and Bangladesh in the coming months, he will be entering the IPL severely lacking match time.

Dhawan, on the other hand, is also seemingly out of Team India's ODI plans after being snubbed for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka. With Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan in line, his inclusion in the ODI series against Australia and New Zealand also seems unlikely.

Having two rusty openers play together, despite their credentials, is potentially the lone drawback of the dominant pair.

#2 Sam Curran and Shikhar Dhawan

Sam Curran is set for a second stint with the Punjab franchise

In a scenario where PBKS decide to open with Dhawan-Bairstow, the lengthy batting order could potentially mean that record-acquisition Sam Curran could be shunned to the lower-middle order. The likes of Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, and Shahrukh Khan occupy the middle-order slots.

To make the most out of the mind-boggling ₹18.50 crore price tag, PBKS could consider promoting Curran up the order. Opening the innings is a role that he is familiar with, having done so for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the past.

While he did not find much success in that endeavor, it is evident that he has the potential with the bat. The fact that he is not the same player that he was in 2020, also tips the scales in his favor.





Only Jofra Archer (220.00) has a better strike-rate than his 219.35 at



Sam Curran is opening the batting for #CSK today

The pair will also provide a left-hand-left-hand combination at the top of the order. Moreover, with Dhawan naturally playing the anchor role, Curran can be donned with the role of the aggressor, something he is comfortable with.

A spike in the initial overs could do no harm and the deep batting unit is capable of handling things should the ploy not pan out.

#3 Shikhar Dhawan and Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingstone is a dynamite player in the shortest format

A completely left-field choice, PBKS could explore this option as a last resort. They are keen enforcers of the aggressive brand of cricket from the word go. They finished with the highest average powerplay score in IPL 2022. The high-risk approach almost always saw wickets being lost in the first six overs, meaning that Livingstone did not always play as a conventional No.4 or No.5 batter.

The England all-rounder had a stellar season with PBKS in 2022, scoring 437 runs at a strike rate of 182. He has also opened the innings during his time at the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the past. Livingstone scored 44 runs off 26 deliveries in his maiden outing at the top of the order before fizzling out.

IPL 2023 could prove to be an avenue where he can potentially rejuvenate himself and emerge as a credible top-order batter for the long haul.

While PBKS do have other top-order prospects like Prabhsimran Singh and Atharva Taide, it is unlikely that they will pursue those avenues.

Who will open the innings for PBKS in IPL 2023?

