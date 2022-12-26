3 opening combinations RCB can try in IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have assembled a stellar squad for the IPL 2023 season. RCB have qualified for the playoffs in the last three IPL seasons but could not make it to the final in any of the three tournaments.

With the aim of winning their maiden IPL trophy in 2023, the RCB team management made some smart purchases at the recently-concluded mini auction. The Bangalore-based franchise retained the majority of the names from their IPL 2022 squad for the 2023 season.

They only signed a few backup options like Will Jacks and Reece Topley at the mini auction. The Royal Challengers Bangalore playing XI in IPL 2023 will be quite similar to their team in the 2022 season.

All eyes will be on the opening pair of the RCB team. They tried out different combinations last season, with the pair of Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis being the one that opened the innings in the last few matches. In this listicle, we will look at the three possible opening combinations for RCB in IPL 2023.

#1 Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis

Will Virat Kohli continue to be an opener for RCB (Image: IPLT20.com)

As mentioned earlier, Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis were the two players who opened the innings for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last few matches of IPL 2022. The pair performed decently in their first season together for the RCB team.

Kohli has been a match-winner for Royal Challengers Bangalore over the years, while du Plessis played some good knocks while opening the innings in IPL 2022.

It should not be a surprise if RCB continue with the pair of Kohli and du Plessis as their two openers in IPL 2023. Both players have enormous experience of playing in the league and will hold the key to RCB's success in IPL 2023.

#2 Faf du Plessis and Anuj Rawat

Royal Challengers Bangalore have retained young player Anuj Rawat for ₹3.4 crore. Since the Bangalore-based franchise decided to pay such a large amount to an uncapped wicket-keeper batter, it is possible that the team management wants him to emerge as a match-winner next season.

Rawat opened the innings with Faf du Plessis in the initial matches of IPL 2022. He played eight innings, scoring 129 runs at a strike rate of 109.32. The numbers do not look good, but Rawat showcased his talent during his 66-run knock against Mumbai Indians.

It will be interesting to see if the RCB team management uses the opening pair of du Plessis and Anuj Rawat again.

#3 Faf du Plessis and Finn Allen

VIRATIAN @cricVed Overseas players of Royal Challengers Bangalore:-



• Faf du Plessis

• Finn Allen

• Glenn Maxwell

• Wanindu Hasaranga

• Josh Hazlewood

• Reece Topley

• David Willey

• Will Jacks Overseas players of Royal Challengers Bangalore:-• Faf du Plessis• Finn Allen• Glenn Maxwell• Wanindu Hasaranga• Josh Hazlewood• Reece Topley• David Willey• Will Jacks

Another young wicket-keeper batter present in the RCB squad is Finn Allen. The New Zealand batter is yet to play his first IPL match even though he has spent two seasons as part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Allen has scored 567 runs in 25 T20Is for New Zealand. His strike rate in T20I cricket is more than 160, which could prompt the RCB think tank to use him as an opening batter with Faf du Plessis.

Poll : 0 votes