3 opening combinations RCB can try in IPL 2024, ft. Virat Kohli and Cameron Green

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have opened the batting with skipper Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli in the last two seasons [second half of IPL 2022] of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The duo have done well as a pair for the franchise, featuring in four 100-run stands for the first wicket and a century partnership for the second wicket.

Kohli and Du Plessis added 118 [for the second wicket] versus the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and 115 versus the Gujarat Titans (GT) during the IPL 2022 edition. They were part of three more 100-plus stands during the 2023 edition. Kohli and Du Plessis added 148 against the Mumbai Indians (MI), 137 versus PBKS and 172 versus the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

On an individual level as well, the two RCB star batters have done well. Kohli managed only 341 runs in IPL 2022, but hammered 639 runs at an average of 53.25 and a strike rate of 139.82, with two hundreds last year. As for skipper Du Plessis, he notched up 468 runs in the 2022 edition and followed it up with 730 last year, averaging 56.15 at a strike rate of 153.68, with eight half-centuries.

While Du Plessis and Kohli have done little wrong as an opening pair, there is a line of thinking that RCB become top-heavy with the arrangement and hence struggle when the two big names fail. On that note, let’s explore three alternative opening options for the Bangalore franchise.

#1 Virat Kohli and Cameron Green

Cameron Green represented Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023.

Kohli can open the batting with Australia all-rounder Cameron Green, who was traded to RCB from MI for a whopping ₹17.50 crore. Having been bought for such a huge sum, Bangalore must ensure that they make the most of Green, especially with the bat in hand.

The 24-year-old is a clean striker of the cricket ball and has tasted some success in India in the limited overs format. He was in terrific form during the 2022 T20I series in India, clobbering 61 off 30 balls in Mohali and 52 off only 21 deliveries in Hyderabad.

With Kohli and Du Plessis batting together, there have been a few instances where both have needed some time to get their eyes in. If Green moves to the top of the order with Kohli, he could aid the latter’s cause. The Aussie has a strike rate of 150-plus in T20 cricket and, if he gets going, Green can exploit the powerplay in rather brutal fashion.

#2 Faf du Plessis and Will Jacks

Will Jacks has played some terrific knocks in the T20 format.

Another option for RCB could be Kohli moving down the order and skipper Du Plessis opening with England’s hard-hitting batting all-rounder Will Jacks. The 25-year-old has been in impressive form in T20 cricket lately and Bangalore would do well to capitalize on the same.

The challenge for RCB will of course be how to fit Jacks into the playing XI as one of the four overseas options. If they manage it, the 25-year-old could prove to be an X-factor for the franchise in IPL 2024.

Jacks blasted 108* off 53 balls while opening the innings for Comilla Victorians against Chattogram Challengers in a Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 clash in Chattogram last month. He has an excellent record in the T20 format, having hammered over 4,000 runs in 149 innings at a strike rate of 158.66, with three hundreds and 30 fifties.

#3 Virat Kohli and Anuj Rawat

Anuj Rawat is a promising talent.

Du Plessis opened the batting for RCB with Anuj Rawat in the first half of IPL 2022. The move wasn’t a success as such, but the Uttarakhand-born youngster did give some glimpses of his talent. He smashed 66 off 47 balls, with the aid of two fours and six sixes, in a match against MI in Pune. The left-handed even walked away with the Player of the Match for his impressive effort.

Rawat’s half-century, though, was followed by a string of low scores, following which he was dropped from the playing XI, with Kohli moving to the top of the order. The 24-year-old finished IPL 2022 with 129 runs in eight matches at an average of 16.13.

During last year’s edition, he batted in the lower-order for RCB and didn’t get much of a chance to make an impact. In nine matches, he scored 91 runs, with four not outs.

Bangalore have retained the youngster for the 2024 IPL edition, a clear sign that they have a lot of faith in his abilities. With Du Plessis touching 40, RCB need to start looking for a replacement for him as an opener. They could again try out Rawat at the top, this time with Kohli, who is known to inspire young talent and has that ability to get the best out of them.

