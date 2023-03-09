3 overseas batters who could win Orange Cap in WPL 2023

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 has gotten off to a rollicking start, and within a week, it has grabbed a lot of eyeballs around the world. Both Indian and overseas players have been treated to some absolutely cracking pitches at both venues in Mumbai.

With even pace and bounce on offer, bowlers have found help when they have hit the right areas. However, batters have mostly enjoyed the conditions, as they have been hit through the line with full confidence.

The race for an Orange Cap is already heating up, and many world-class players are on the list. On that note, let's take a look at three overseas batters who could win the first-ever Orange Cap in WPL history:

#3 Hayley Matthews

Quite a few eyebrows were raised when Hayley Matthews went unsold in the initial round of the WPL 2023 auction. She eventually returned to the auction in the accelerated round, and Mumbai Indians snapped her up for her base price of INR 40 Lakh.

Her form in the past 12 months wasn't as per the high standards she had set for herself. However, MI believed in Matthews' match-winning ability, and the West Indies captain has repaid the faith shown in her.

In two games so far in WPL 2023, Matthews has scored 124 runs at an incredible average of 124.00 and a fabulous strike rate of 179.71. Her 77*(38) absolutely blew Royal Challengers Bangalore away, and she remains a big contender for the Orange Cap due to such performances.

#2 Meg Lanning

Meg Lanning generally bats at No. 3 for Australia, but her decision to open for the Delhi Capitals alongside Shafali Verma has proved to be a masterstroke. Lanning and Verma have simply been incredible at the top of the order, and the DC captain has ensured that her opening partner plays her natural game.

In two WPL 2023 games, Lanning has amassed 142 runs at a brilliant average of 71 and an incredible strike rate of 167.06 with two half-centuries. She currently holds the Orange Cap, and there's a good chance she could end up as the highest run-scorer in WPL 2023.

#1 Tahlia McGrath

UP Warriors may have lost but Tahlia has announced her arrival with the highest individual score in the tournament Tahlia McGrath 90* (50) with 11 fours and 4 SixesUP Warriors may have lost but Tahlia has announced her arrival with the highest individual score in the tournament #WPL Tahlia McGrath 90* (50) with 11 fours and 4 SixesUP Warriors may have lost but Tahlia has announced her arrival with the highest individual score in the tournament #WPL https://t.co/Wu9MU1mR8u

Tahlia McGrath didn't have the best of starts to her WPL 2023 campaign, as she was dismissed for a golden duck against Gujarat Giants. However, she proved why she's the No.1 ranked T20I batter in the world at the moment with her sensational knock of 90* against Delhi Capitals.

Although it was too steep a chase for the UP Warriorz, McGrath was just unstoppable, hitting boundaries and sixes almost at will. The DC bowlers looked helpless despite being in a comfortable position to win the game, and that just shows the impact McGrath has had on the opposition.

If the Warriorz go deep into the tournament and McGrath keeps her form intact, she could pip the likes of Lanning to win the Orange Cap.

