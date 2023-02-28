3 overseas players who could be dark horses in WPL 2023

The Women's Premier League is all set to kick off on March 4, with Gujarat Giants taking on Mumbai Indians. With every passing day, the excitement of fans, pundits, and players is increasing, and they just cannot wait for Saturday to arrive.

Fans look forward to seeing their favorite players like Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Meg Lanning, and others represent their favorite franchises.

While these players will obviously make headlines, there are a few other players who may not be as popular as them but can win games on their own.

Here's a look at three overseas players who could well be dark horses in the inaugural WPL.

#1 Erin Burns (Royal Chellengers Bangalore)

Burns has tons of experience which she will look to make good use of during her time in the WPL

The 34 year old Australian all-rounder was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore at the WPL Auction for 30 Lakhs.The veteran last played for Australia in 2019, but has a phenomenal record in domestic cricket along with tons of experience.

Burns had a stellar Women's Big Bash League in 2022, as she was a key component in the Sydney Sixers' middle order, making 294 runs at 36.75 with a strike rate of 147.

Burns was also part of Australia's victorious 2020 T20 World Cup squad, although she did not get to play in the tournament. Burns will hope for a good showing in India, which may bring her back into international reckoning.

#2 Lauren Bell (UP Warriorz)

Bell has played a few international games but is yet to explode on the world stage

Lauren bell, the 22-year-old right-arm medium-pace bowler from England, was snapped by UP Warriorz at the WPL auction for 30 Lakhs. Bell is not a household name just yet, but it should not come as a surprise if she manages to become one during or after the tournament.

Lauren Bell's talent was first spotted in 2019 when she produced a spectacle of swing bowling in the Southern Vipers' semi-final win against Loughborough Lightning in the Kia Super League. In 2020, she spent most of the summer training with the England squad after being named in an enlarged group to enter the bubble.

Bell has played 14 white-ball games for England and also a test match against the Proteas in 2022. In the 9 T20Is that she has played, Bell has picked up 12 wickets at a miserly economy rate of 6.23. She will be looking to announce herself on the world stage, courtesy of a good couple of weeks in India.

#3 Tara Norris (Delhi Capitals)

Delhi Capitals bought Norris at her base price in the WPL auction

Tara Norris is a medium-paced left arm bowler from the United States of America, who was signed by Delhi Capitals for 10 Lakhs at the WPL auction. Norris, like the other two players on the list, is not a popular name in women's cricket, but she has shown glimpses of her talent to whatever small audience she has attracted.

In the 2018 Women's County Championship, Norris had a strong season, taking 10 wickets at an average of 10.30, and her efforts resulted in her team being promoted. In 2019, Norris has had quite a few successful seasons for Sussex, finishing as the highest wicket-taker on more than one occasion.

The 24-year-old was the Southern Vipers' second-highest wicket-taker in their charge for the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy in the competition's inaugural season in 2020, taking 12 wickets at 17.91 with her left-arm swingers.

Norris has played just five international games for the USA, but she has a lot of experience on the domestic circuit, which will hold her in good stead in the inaugural WPL.

