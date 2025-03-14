3 PBKS players who are in form heading into IPL 2025 ft. Shreyas Iyer

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) are gearing up for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. They will begin their campaign on Tuesday, March 25, against the Gujarat Giants.

The Punjab Kings are among the teams that have never won an IPL trophy even once in the history of the tournament. They finished ninth last season, failing to make the playoffs.

The last team they made it past the group stage was in IPL 2014 when they played the final but ended as runners-up after losing to KKR. Since 2014, they have failed to make the playoffs even once, making it a decade of poor performances.

Ahead of the IPL 2025 season, PBKS made a major shift in personnel, roping in Indian star Shreyas Iyer as their captain, after spending a massive amount of ₹26.75 crores in the mega auction. They also have former Australian captain Ricky Ponting as their new head coach.

PBKS will be desperate to turn things around with new leaders and a new-look squad ahead of the new season. That said, here are three players from their squad who are in top form ahead of the 2025 edition.

3 PBKS players who are in form heading into IPL 2025

#3 Josh Inglis

Australia v England - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

PBKS acquired the services of Australian wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis for ₹2.60 crore in the mega auction ahead of IPL 2025. While he has not played in the league before, he has been impressive for Australia.

The right-hander has played 29 T20Is and has scored 706 runs at an average of 30.96 and strike rate of 156.88 with two centuries. Most recently, he displayed solid form for Australia in the recently concluded 2025 Champions Trophy.

Inglis scored 131 runs from two innings at an average of 131.00 with a strike rate of 133.67. He also slammed an unbeaten 120 off just 86 balls against England, including eight fours and six maximums.

#2 Azmatullah Omarzai

Afghanistan v England - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai put up an impressive performance with both bat and ball in the Champions Trophy. He proved his ability as a fine all-rounder.

Omarzai scored 126 runs from three innings at an average of 42.00 and a strike rate of 104.13. He smashed 67 runs off 63 balls against Australia, which included five thumping sixes. Moreover, the 24-year-old also picked up seven wickets from three games at an average of 20.00 and an economy rate of 6.72, including a five-wicket haul.

PBKS bought Azmatullah Omarzai for ₹2.40 crore in the mega auction. Given his recent form with both bat and ball, he will have a key all-round role to play in the upcoming IPL season.

#1 Shreyas Iyer

India v New Zealand: Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

The biggest plus for PBKS heading into the IPL 2025 season is the form of their skipper Shreyas Iyer. The Mumbai-born batter played a massive part in India's triumph at the 2025 Champions Trophy.

The right-hander ended as the team's leading run-getter with 243 runs from five innings at an average of 48.60 with two half-centuries and a top score of 79 against New Zealand in a group fixture.

In the final as well, he played a crucial 48-run knock as India chased down 252 runs to lift the trophy. Having performed well with the bat and cotributing to the team's success, Shreyas will be in a positive mindset heading into IPL 2025, which could benefit the Punjab Kings.

