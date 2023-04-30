3 player battles to watch out for in CSK vs PBKS, Match 41 in IPL 2023

The 41st match of IPL 2023 will see the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) square off against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, April 30.

While CSK have won five out of their eight games and are placed fourth in the IPL 2023 standings, PBKS have four wins under their belt and find themselves in the sixth spot.

The Super Kings will be desperate to return to winning ways after losing their last game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). CSK bowlers had a poor outing as Rajasthan posted 202/5 in their 20 overs after batting first. In response, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube played well but couldn't get their team over the line, falling short by 32 runs.

PBKS, meanwhile, are also coming into the contest on the back of a defeat against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The Super Giants amassed 257 runs in their 20 overs, taking all Punjab bowlers to the cleaners. In response, Punjab batters did try their bit but could only muster 201 runs, ending with 56 runs less.

While both teams have had contrasting journeys in the tournament, this contest is expected to be exciting, with both sides itching for a victory. The game will also witness a couple of matchups and player battles.

On that note, let's take a look at three player battles to watch out for in the CSK vs PBKS tie.

#1 Ambati Rayudu vs Rahul Chahar

PBKS leg-spinner Rahul Chahar enjoys a superb record at Chepauk, picking up 11 wickets in seven games so far at an economy rate of 6.14.

While he has had success against almost all CSK batters, Chahar has struggled to contain Ambati Rayudu, who will be desperate to score some runs on Sunday.

The senior batter has had a difficult time in IPL 2023, managing only 83 runs in eight games. However, given his success against Chahar in the middle overs, it will be exciting to see how the young leg-spinner comes up with new plans to stop Rayudu.

#2 Shikhar Dhawan vs Ravindra Jadeja

The PBKS skipper enjoys a stellar record against CSK, scoring 1029 runs against the four-time champions in the IPL. He likes playing on the slow Chepauk track and his matchup with senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will be enticing to watch.

While Jadeja is MS Dhoni's best bet in the middle overs, the PBKS think tank will want Dhawan to face most of his deliveries. The opening batter has a strike rate of over 140 against the left-arm spinner, while the latter has managed to dismiss him only once in the IPL.

With plenty of experience under their belt, it will be intriguing to watch who finishes on top on Sunday.

#3 Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Arshdeep Singh

After a couple of failures, Ruturaj Gaikwad had a good outing against the Royals, scoring 47 off 29 balls, albeit in a losing cause. Arshdeep Singh, on the other hand, has had an excellent campaign so far, picking up 14 wickets in eight games and is third on the list of highest wicket-takers.

The left-arm fast bowler is very accurate with his line and length and coupled with his ability to swing the ball, Arshdeep will pose a lot of trouble for the CSK opener.

Gaikwad has had his share of struggles against incoming deliveries and it will be interesting to see how he tackles Arshdeep and comes up on top against PBKS.

