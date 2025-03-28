3 player battles to watch out for in CSK vs RCB, Match 8 of IPL 2025 ft. Virat Kohli

Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host their fierce rivals Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the teams’ respective second games of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The contest will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, March 28.

The last time these two teams faced each other, it was a do-or-die encounter for both. The winner of the game would have proceeded to the playoffs, while the losing side would have ended their campaign with that game.

With everything on the line, RCB defeated CSK to become the fourth team in the knockouts and booked a playoff spot. The latter, hence, finished their IPL 2024 season in fifth position on the points table under their new skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Both teams won their respective first encounters in the ongoing tournament. While CSK defeated Mumbai Indians (MI), RCB beat defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

CSK and RCB’s encounters have always been high-intensity, and with another one coming up, here are three player battles to watch out for in the clash:

3 player battles to watch out for in CSK vs RCB, Match 8 of IPL 2025

#3 Noor Ahmad vs Rajat Patidar

CSK spinner Noor Ahmad and RCB skipper Rajat Patidar have faced each other just once in T20s, with the latter having faced just one delivery off the former. Though they don’t have much history playing against each other, it’ll be a battle worth watching for many reasons.

Noor is in top form heading into the clash. He picked up a four-wicket haul in CSK’s campaign opener against their arch-rivals MI in a high-octane encounter at Chepauk. Patidar too is in good touch, having contributed 34(16) in his last game, including five fours and a maximum, at a strike rate of 212.50.

With the team’s next game scheduled at the same venue and the Afghan spinner aware of the conditions on offer, it’ll be interesting to see what strategies he devises this time.

Rajat Patidar might walk in to bat inside the powerplay or the first 10 overs, at No. 4, like the previous game. With Noor taking charge of the ball soon after the end of the powerplay, there are high chances of the two players crossing swords.

#2 Khaleel Ahmad vs Virat Kohli

Former RCB skipper Virat Kohli opened the innings for his team in the tournament’s curtain raiser against KKR and played a match-winning unbeaten knock of a 36-ball 59, hitting four fours and three sixes.

Khaleel Ahmed was handed the new ball in CSK’s opening match against MI, and he managed to pick two wickets in his first two overs inside the powerplay to provide the team with crucial breakthroughs.

Kohli has faced 20 deliveries off Ahmed’s bowling so far in T20s and has scored 34 runs at a strike rate of 170, which includes three fours and a couple of sixes. In these four innings, the now CSK pacer has dismissed the RCB batter once.

With both players set to open for their respective sides, one with the bat and the other with the ball, it’ll be a battle worth watching.

#1 Yash Dayal vs Ruturaj Gaikwad

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad played a top knock in the team’s opening encounter against MI. Walking out to bat at No. 3 after CSK lost their opener Rahul Tripathi early in the second over, the Maharashtra batter notched up 53 off 26.

Yash Dayal, representing RCB against KKR in the tournament’s curtain raiser, registered figures of 1/25 in his three-over spell. He dismissed Angkrish Raghuvanshi at a point when KKR batters had found the momentum and were hitting the bowlers around all corners.

The two players have faced each other in four innings. Ruturaj has scored 52 runs in the 32 balls that he has faced against Dayal at a strike rate of 162.50. In these innings, the now RCB pacer has dismissed the CSK batter twice. With both players likely to play in the powerplay, their match-off will be one to watch out for.

