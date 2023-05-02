3 player battles to watch out for in GT vs DC, Match 44 of IPL 2023

Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 44 of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 2.

Both teams have endured contrasting campaigns so far. Defending champions Gujarat are currently placed at the top of the points table, winning six out of their first eight games. They are the only team with 12 points in their kitty at this juncture.

Delhi, on the other hand, kicked off their campaign with a five-match losing streak. While they bounced back by winning two back-to-back games, they slumped to their sixth loss following their nine-run loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

David Warner and Co. are currently the wooden spooners of IPL 2023 after managing to win just two of their eight outings. However, a comprehensive win over the table-toppers could do wonders for their confidence going forward.

This will be the second time that these two teams will square off against each other this season. Gujarat completed a comfortable six-wicket victory in the reverse fixture, successfully chasing a 163-run total at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Here, we look at three match-ups that could have a major impact in the upcoming GT vs DC game:

#3 Mohammed Shami vs David Warner

GT's pace spearhead Mohammed Shami has performed admirably for his side in the tournament, especially with the new ball. He has provided Gujarat with early breakthroughs on several occasions in the powerplay.

The senior pacer has bagged eight wickets in the powerplay in IPL 2023, the most by any bowler. Shami has 13 scalps to his name from eight appearances at an impressive economy rate of 7.61.

He will be Hardik Pandya's main man against DC skipper David Warner, who has had to do the bulk of the heavy lifting with the bat for his team. The southpaw is the leading run-scorer for Delhi in this edition, aggregating 306 runs, including four half-centuries.

Warner has enjoyed moderate success against Shami in the IPL, scoring 107 runs off 76 balls. The fast bowler has dismissed the seasoned batter on two occasions in the IPL.

#2 Shubman Gill vs Anrich Nortje

Apart from the new ball battle between Mohammed Shami and David Warner, there is yet another matchup that could shift the momentum of the contest early on.

GT opener Shubman Gill has been the top batting performer for his team, mustering 333 runs in eight innings. The talented opener's contribution with the bat will be key for Hardik Pandya and Co. on this occasion as well.

However, he has an unimpressive record against DC speedster Anrich Nortje. The tearaway quick has bowled 21 deliveries to Gill in the IPL and has been able to dismiss him twice.

While Nortje has picked up just six wickets from seven games, he could give the GT opener a torrid time with a fiery spell at the Narendra Modi Stadium,

#1 Rashid Khan vs Mitchell Marsh

GT leg spinner Rashid Khan has a knack for getting big wickets. The crafty operator has been the most successful bowler for his team so far, picking up 14 wickets in eight games.

His battle against DC all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is expected to be a closely fought one. Marsh had a slow start to the tournament but roared back to form with a blistering 63-run knock against SRH.

While the batters have been cautious against Rashid in T20 cricket, a few have taken him to the cleaners in IPL 2023. Marsh could also look to take an attacking approach.

However, the seasoned bowler has plenty of tricks up his sleeve and could very well get the better of the Australian swashbuckler.

