3 player battles to watch out for in GT vs MI, Match 35 of IPL 2023

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to take on each other in match number 35 of the IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, April 25.

Gujarat have managed to win four of their six games this season and are placed fourth in the points table. Mumbai, on the other hand, have three victories and as many losses to their name and currently occupy the seventh place.

The Hardik Panyda-led GT side eked out a narrow seven-run win in their previous fixture after the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) bottled their run chase while going after a 135-run total.

MI, meanwhile, were involved in a high-scoring encounter against Punjab Kings (PBKS), in which they suffered a 13-run defeat, failing to chase down 215.

The two teams have squared off against each other just once in the cash-rich league. Mumbai emerged victorious in that encounter. Their forthcoming clash promises to be a closely fought affair as both sides look to claim two crucial points.

Here's a look at three match-ups that could have a major impact on the GT vs MI game:

#3 Mohammed Shami vs Rohit Sharma

GT's fast bowling spearhead Mohammed Shami has tormented the best of batters with his testing lines and lengths with the new ball. The seasoned campaigner has bagged 10 wickets from six IPL 2023 games at an economy rate of 8.04.

He could trouble MI opener Rohit Sharma early on with his pace and swing. The battle between the two senior Indian players could very well dictate the course of the match.

Shami has dismissed Rohit twice in the IPL so far. The batter averages 28.00 against the speedster. The Mumbai skipper has performed decently this season, mustering 179 runs from six innings.

#2 Shubman Gill vs Jofra Archer

GT opener Shubman Gill has impressed many with his batting exploits across formats in the recent past. The talented youngster has made a significant impact in IPL 2023 as well.

With 228 runs from six games, he is currently the leading run-getter for his side this season. It will be crucial for MI to dismiss Gill early, given his ability to play big knocks.

While Jofra Archer has struggled to get going, MI will back the English speedster to get the better of Gill in the encounter.

Gill has scored just nine runs against Archer, who has dismissed him twice in four innings in the IPL.

#1 Rashid Khan vs Suryakumar Yadav

Gujarat's star leg spinner Rashid Khan is hailed as one of the best T20 bowlers in the world by many fans and experts alike. The crafty spin bowler has done a fantastic job this year as well.

He has 12 wickets to his name from six matches, including a stunning hat-trick against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Rashid will face an imposing challenge against Suryakumar Yadav, who is known for his swashbuckling batting against spinners.

Rashid is yet to dismiss the dynamic batter in the tournament so far. Suryakumar looked in fabulous touch in his last appearance, scoring 56 runs off just 26 balls against PBKS.

