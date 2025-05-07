3 player battles to watch out for in KKR vs CSK, Match 57 of IPL 2025 ft. Ajinkya Rahane

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will square off against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 57th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Kolkata's Eden Gardens will host the contest on Wednesday, May 7.

It is a must-win game for the KKR to remain afloat in the playoff race. They currently sit sixth in the standings with 11 points, including five wins and as many defeats, while one game was washed off due to rainfall.

CSK, on the other hand, have nothing but pride to play for. The five-time champions have already been eliminated from the tournament. They are currently at the bottom of the table with only four points from 11 matches.

Although both sides have had contrasting campaigns, they have fiercely competed with each other whenever they have met. On that note, we look at three player battles to watch out for.

3 player battles to watch out for in KKR vs CSK, Match 57 of IPL 2025

#1 Ajinkya Rahane vs Noor Ahmad

KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane has been their highest scorer with 327 runs in 10 innings at an average of 36.33, including three half-centuries. However, the veteran batter has struggled against spinners, averaging only 16.86 this season.

Thus, CSK will look to target Rahane with slow left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad. With 16 wickets, the Afghan spinner has been one of CSK's top performers, and he will look to continue his exploits against Kolkata.

Rahane has struggled against Noor in the IPL, scoring only 42 runs off 49 deliveries at a strike rate of 85.7, while getting out only thrice.

#2 Sunil Narine vs Khaleel Ahmed

The West Indian all-rounder has been KKR's intent merchant in the powerplay. Sunil Narine is known for striking the ball fiercely, and his duel with CSK's new ball bowler, Khaleel Ahmed, will be intriguing. The left-arm pacer has picked up 14 wickets in 11 matches, with the best figures of 3/29.

Narine has also enjoyed a good duel with Khaleel, scoring 44 off 23 deliveries in T20s while getting out twice. The duel between these two players will set the tone for the match.

#3 Shivam Dube vs Varun Chakravarthy

Despite going through a wobbly form in IPL 2025, one would not make the mistake of taking Shivam Dube lightly. The lanky all-rounder is known to take the attack to the spinners with his big hits.

Dube will go up against KKR's Varun Chakravarthy in the middle overs, which could ideally make or break the match. The southpaw enjoys a stellar record against Chakravarthy, scoring 57 runs off 33 deliveries at a strike rate of over 170 in T20s.

