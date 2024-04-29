3 player battles to watch out for in KKR vs DC, Match 47 of IPL 2024 ft. Andre Russell vs Kuldeep Yadav

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will once again play a home game at the Eden Gardens in the IPL 2024, this time facing the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Monday, April 29. It is yet another crucial game, given how both teams have fared in the tournament so far.

Delhi have gained some momentum of late with back-to-back wins at home against the Gujarat Titans and the Mumbai Indians and will be desperate to make it three in a row. Kolkata were rocked by the Punjab Kings in their previous outing, as the record chase of 262 was completed easily.

The hosts would want to avoid getting into a run of losses and need their star players to step up in the clash against DC. On that note, let's take a look at three player battles to watch out for in Match 47 of IPL 2024:

#3 Jake Fraser-McGurk vs Sunil Narine

Jake Fraser-McGurk has set the stage ablaze in IPL 2024 with three fifties in five innings. He smashed 84 off just 27 balls in the previous game and will be high on confidence coming up against the Knight Riders.

While KKR may not have the services of Mitchell Starc, they might look to take the pace off the ball in the powerplay by introducing Sunil Narin early. The veteran spinner hasn't bowled to Fraser-McGurk yet, which makes it an even more intriguing contest as to who would win in the battle of experience and youth flair.

#2 Rishabh Pant vs Varun Chakravarthy

DC captain Rishabh Pant is gradually coming back to his best with improved performances in IPL 2024. He will be a vital cog for Delhi in their middle overs, with KKR likely to use several overs of quality spin. This makes a case for a face-off between Pant and Varun Chakravarthy once again.

Chakravarthy has bowled 26 balls to the southpaw in IPL, conceding just 27 runs, and has also picked up Pant's wicket twice. However, the DC skipper will not hold back from trying to dominate the Kolkata spinners and it will be interesting to see who comes on top in this encounter.

#1 Andre Russell vs Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav has a bitter-sweet history with KKR, especially given how his association with the franchise ended in 2022. He will certainly have an added motivation to do well against Kolkata and has already won a Player of the Match Award against them for the Delhi Capitals.

Kuldeep has a great match-up against the big-hitting Andre Russell. The KKR superstar has faced just 10 deliveries from Kuldeep in T20s, scoring six runs and losing his wicket once. The sample space is small, so Russell may have a great opportunity to set the record straight against Kuldeep.

