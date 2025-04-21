3 player battles to watch out for in KKR vs GT, Match 39 of IPL 2025 ft. Jos Buttler

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns with the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 39th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at Eden Gardens on Monday, April 21. Both sides have had contrasting campaigns so far in IPL 2025.

KKR have blown hot and cold in this year's cash-rich league. The reigning champions find themselves seventh on the points table with only three wins in seven matches. They have six points to their name, with an NRR of +0.547.

GT, meanwhile, leapfrogged the Delhi Capitals (DC) to the top of the table with a win over them at the Narendra Modi Stadium on April 19. The Titans currently have 10 points from seven games, the same as Delhi, but boast a better NRR of +0.984.

Both sides have a few quality players in their ranks, which presents the opportunity for some interesting matchups. On that note, we look at three interesting player battles to watch out for.

3 player battles to watch out for in KKR vs GT, Match 39 of IPL 2025

#1 Shubman Gill vs Sunil Narine

The GT skipper has had an average season so far in IPL 2025, with only two 50+ scores in seven games. Shubman Gill has got starts in a few games but has failed to convert them into substantial knocks.

Gill will look to revive his form against KKR, but will be challenged by Sunil Narine. Expect KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane to throw the ball to Narine, given the West Indian's excellent record against the Gujarat opener. Narine has conceded only 13 runs off 12 deliveries against Gill while dismissing him twice.

#2 Quinton de Kock vs Mohammed Siraj

The KKR wicketkeeper-batter has been a mere shadow of himself in IPL 2025, registering only one 50+ score in seven matches. Kolkata have struggled, largely due to the poor showing from their openers.

De Kock's troubles could worsen when he goes up against GT's Mohammed Siraj, who has dismissed him twice in 33 deliveries in T20s.

The ace Indian speedster has looked in excellent form this year, picking up 11 wickets in seven matches, and will look to keep up the good work.

#3 Jos Buttler vs Varun Chakravarthy

The GT wicketkeeper-batter has been in electrifying form and is coming into this game after scoring a match-winning 97* against the Delhi Capitals. KKR will have to dismiss Jos Buttler cheaply to keep themselves in the game.

Rahane could use Varun Chakravarthy to dismantle the former England skipper. The mystery spinner has dismissed Buttler five times in 49 deliveries in the shortest format. As a result, this could be the duel that decides the outcome of the match.

