3 player battles to watch out for in KKR vs SRH, Match 3 of IPL 2024 ft. Andre Russell vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will kickstart their IPL 2024 season at the iconic Eden Gardens against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the third match of the IPL 2024 season on Saturday, March 23.

Both teams didn't have a great IPL 2023 as they missed out on qualifying for the playoffs. Kolkata finished in seventh spot, while the SunRisers had to take the wooden spoon. However, it is a fresh start for both sides with different captains from those who were last year.

Shreyas Iyer missed out on IPL 2023 due to his back surgery, but will be back leading KKR this season. SRH have decided to replace Aiden Markram with Australian speedster Pat Cummins at the helm and they would also be hoping for a change of fortune.

With some absolute world-class players on both sides, let's take a look at three match-ups that could decide which of the two teams will get their IPL 2024 campaign up and running with two points:

#3 Travis Head vs Mitchell Starc

SRH spent a mammoth ₹6.8 crore to bag the services of Australian opener Travis Head. His ability to take the game away from the opposition upfront could just be what the SunRisers missed last season.

However, it wouldn't be as straightforward as he would face off against Mitchell Starc with the new ball. Being picked by the Knight Riders for an eye-watering ₹24.75 crore, Starc will be expected to set the tone with early wickets.

If Starc finds swing and seam movement under the lights at the Eden Gardens, it will be interesting to see whether Head will counter-attack and put the pressure back on his compatriot.

#2 Heinrich Klaasen vs Sunil Narine

Another X-factor for SRH could be the dangerous South African batter Heinrich Klaasen. Touted as one of the best T20 batters going around, Klaasen could bat higher than he did last year to have more impact for SRH this time

The South African's ability to go after spinners is well-documented and that's what makes his match-up with Sunil Narine interesting. Narine has conceded 20 runs in the 11 balls he has bowled to Klaasen in T20 cricket but has also dismissed him once.

The West Indian veteran might not have been consistent in his performances of late. However, he is smart enough to try and figure out a way of keeping Klaasen at bay.

#1 Andre Russell vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar

KKR need Andre Russell firing on all cylinders if they harbor the hopes of making it to the IPL 2024 playoffs and beyond. The star West Indies all-rounder seems to be back in great shape and that could certainly improve his contributions across all departments.

Being a quality finisher, Russell may have a face-off against veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the death overs. Bhuvneshwar has dismissed Russell twice in all T20 cricket but has also been smashed for 72 runs in just 34 balls.

Andre Russell loves to attack bowlers and when he gets in the groove, he is almost unstoppable. Only time will tell how Bhuvneshwar brings his experience into play and whether he will be able to turn the match-up around in his favor.