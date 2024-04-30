3 player battles to watch out for in LSG vs MI, Match 48 of IPL 2024 ft. Ravi Bishnoi vs Suryakumar Yadav

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, April 30, in match number 48 of the ongoing IPL 2024.

Lucknow suffered a seven-wicket defeat to Rajasthan Royals (RR) at home in their previous clash, failing to defend a 197-run target. Skipper KL Rahul and middle-order batter Deepak Hooda notched up half-centuries, scoring 76 and 50, respectively.

However, Rajasthan chased down the target comfortably in 19 overs, courtesy of Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel's unbeaten knocks of 71 and 52, respectively. LSG would aim to return to winning ways and gather some momentum at this crucial juncture.

The KL Rahul-led side are currently placed fifth in the points table, with five wins from nine games. They have a net run rate of 0.059. A win against Mumbai here will take Lucknow to third spot.

Mumbai also faced defeat in their previous encounter, finishing at 247/9 while chasing an imposing 258-run target against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Their bowling let them down in the encounter, with Jasprit Bumrah (4-0-35-1) and Piyush Chawla (4-0-36-1) being the only saving graces. Tilak Varma (63) and Hardik Pandya (46) were the top performers with the bat for MI in the contest.

Hardik Pandya's MI have been able to secure just three victories from their first nine games in IPL 2024. The five-time champions are languishing in ninth place with a net run rate of -0.261.

The upcoming LSG vs MI clash promises to be a close encounter, with both sides looking to secure two valuable points. Here, we take a look at three match-ups that could have a big impact on the result.

Ravi Bishnoi (LSG) vs Suryakumar Yadav (MI)

It will be crucial for LSG to send Suryakumar Yadav packing early, given the swashbuckling batter's ability to single-handedly take the game away from the opposition.

KL Rahul received some flak for giving leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi just one over against RR. However, the youngster could be the Lucknow captain's best bet in front of Suryakumar.

Bishnoi has an impressive record against Suryakumar, giving away just 39 runs from 32 balls while dismissing him thrice in seven IPL innings.

Nicholas Pooran (LSG) vs Jasprit Bumrah (MI)

Nicholas Pooran has amassed 291 runs across nine innings this season. He averages 58.20 and has a strike rate of 165.34. The southpaw is his team's second-highest run-getter in IPL 2024.

The onus will be on Pooran to provide LSG with some impetus in the middle and death overs. However, his record against MI's pace bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah could worry Lucknow.

Pooran has mustered just 13 runs from 15 deliveries against Bumrah in the IPL, while the star pacer has dismissed him twice. It is worth mentioning that Bumrah is also currently the Purple Cap holder, bagging 14 scalps from nine outings.

Mohsin Khan (LSG) vs Rohit Sharma (MI)

Mumbai's opening batter Rohit Sharma has amassed 311 runs across nine innings, including a century. His runs have come at a strike rate of 160.30 and he averages 38.87.

However, the seasoned campaigner has struggled against left-arm seamers. Sharma has been out to left-arm fast bowlers four times in nine innings this season.

It is fair to say that Sharma has been troubled by left-armers in IPL 2024, considering that six out of his eight dismissals have been against them, with two coming against left-arm spinners.

LSG would rely on left-arm seamer Mohsin Khan to get the better of Sharma with the new ball. He has claimed seven wickets from six matches this campaign.

