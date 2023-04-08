3 player battles to watch out for in MI vs CSK, Match 12 of IPL 2023

Arguably the most awaited game of the IPL 2023 season so far is set to take place at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, April 12, when Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lock horns.

The two teams have had some incredible games over the years and have shared a rich legacy with nine IPL trophies between them. The previous season, however, was tough for both CSK and MI as they ended 9th and 10th, respectively, on the points table.

With both sides looking to gain momentum, this clash could be vital in giving them that much-needed confidence boost. MI would want a reaction after their comprehensive defeat in their opening game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) while CSK are coming off a win against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

On that note, let's take a look at three match-ups that could possibly decide the game:

#3 Tilak Varma vs Moeen Ali

Arguably MI's biggest positive from the previous game was the way Tilak Varma batted. Despite a top-order collapse, Varma scored an incredible 84* off just 46 balls and gave his team a competitive total to defend. He is becoming the fulcrum of the Mumbai middle order and will once again be crucial for their chances.

MS Dhoni might have a match-up for the southpaw in off-spinner Mooen Ali, who is coming into the match on the back of a superb performance against LSG. Lucknow seemed to be coasting to the target before Ali picked up four wickets and turned the game on its head.

Varma has faced just five balls from Ali in T20s, scoring three runs. However, the fact that he is good against spinners will make this match-up interesting.

#2 Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Jofra Archer

MI's biggest threat is probably CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is in great form currently. Having scored 149 runs in two games, Gaikwad is the current Orange Cap holder and has shown how good he is against both spin and pace.

Gaikwad can hit through the line really well even against extreme pace and that's why his face-off against MI speedster Jofra Archer could be intriguing to watch. Archer will be hungry to prove his mettle after going wicketless against RCB and could get Mumbai off to a great start if he manages to dismiss Gaikwad early.

#1 Rohit Sharma vs Deepak Chahar

He has an average of 40 & strike rate of 134.4 against CSK at his home. Rohit Sharma in Wankhede Stadium vs Chennai Super Kings:87(48)60(46)39*(30)19(19)50(31)19(14)15(18)13(18)18(14)He has an average of 40 & strike rate of 134.4 against CSK at his home. https://t.co/74gGCXwu4h

Rohit Sharma looked completely out of sorts in the first game against RCB, getting dismissed for just one run off 10 balls. However, he has been in good form for India and the Wankhede pitch and atmosphere could just help him bring the best out of himself.

With Ishan Kishan also struggling, the onus could be on the Mumbai Indians skipper to get going in the powerplay. But this is where CSK would want their ace pacer Deepak Chahar to work his magic with the new ball.

While Sharma has scored 51 runs off 42 balls that he has faced off Chahar, he has also been dismissed twice. MI's woes in the powerplay since last season are well known and the veteran batter will be keen to set the record straight against the CSK pacer.

