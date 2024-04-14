3 player battles to watch out for in MI vs CSK, Match 29 of IPL 2024 ft. Suryakumar Yadav vs Ravindra Jadeja

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 14, in the upcoming match number 29 of IPL 2024.

MI and CSK are the two most successful teams in the league's history, with both having five IPL trophies in their cabinet. Their clash, also known as the 'El Clasico' of the league, is one of the most anticipated matches of the season.

The two sides have had contrasting starts to their campaigns. Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai suffered three losses on the bounce. However, they seem to be back on track now, emerging victorious in their previous two games against Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The defending champions Chennai, on the other hand, won their first two fixtures but ended up on the losing side in the subsequent two encounters. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Co. returned to winning ways with a seven-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their most recent appearance.

While Mumbai are placed seventh in the points table, Chennai occupy third place. MI have the edge over CSK when it comes to the head-to-head record, winning 21 of the 38 games between them.

The MI vs CSK tie promises to be a high-octane encounter, considering the two star-studded lineups. Here, we take a look at three match-ups that could have a significant impact on the result.

Ishan Kishan (MI) vs Maheesh Theekshana (CSK)

Maheesh Theekshana celebrating a wicket.

Mumbai's swashbuckling opener Ishan Kishan stole the show with his blitzkrieg against RCB. The southpaw made a mockery of Bengaluru's bowling attack, scoring 69 runs off 34 balls with the help of five sixes and seven fours.

The keeper-batter is his team's leading run-getter this season, chalking up 161 runs from five outings at a fantastic strike rate of 182.95. Chennai would be aware that Kishan could take the game away from them if they allow him to settle in.

CSK could be tempted to use off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana in the powerplay to counter Kishan. While he has picked up just three wickets from two games so far, he has an impressive economy rate of 7.58.

It is worth mentioning that Kishan's strike rate comes down to 104.26 against right-arm off-spinners, and he has been out to them seven times in the IPL.

Jasprit Bumrah (MI) vs Shivam Dube (CSK)

Jasprit Bumrah has been in sensational form this season.

Mumbai's pace bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has grabbed headlines with his fiery spells in IPL 2024. The speedster rattled RCB's batting lineup in MI's previous contest, bagging a stunning five-wicket haul.

He has claimed 10 wickets from five games at an exceptional economy rate of 5.95. Bumrah could be skipper Hardik Pandya's go-to guy against Shivam Dube, who is CSK's highest run-scorer this season with 176 runs in five innings. His runs have come at a strike rate of 160.00.

Dube has been susceptible to the short ball in the past, and several teams have attempted to target him by bowling short, especially after the two-bouncer rule.

While the left-handed batter has shown significant improvement and has succeeded against short-pitched bowling to some extent this year, Bumrah could mix things up with his variations to trouble him.

Dube has scored just 10 runs from 17 balls against Bumrah in the IPL and has gotten out to him twice.

Suryakumar Yadav (MI) vs Ravindra Jadeja (CSK)

Suryakumar Yadav in action.

Suryakumar Yadav returned to competitive cricket in IPL 2024 following a lengthy injury-forced hiatus. He bagged a duck in his first match of the season.

The dynamic batter made amends in the following game, mustering 52 runs in just 19 deliveries against RCB. While Suryakumar has taken the best bowlers to the cleaners, he has an ordinary record against CSK's left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja.

In the IPL, the crafty spinner has dismissed Suryakumar thrice and has conceded just 45 runs in 59 balls. The attacking batter is yet to hit a six off Jadeja's bowling in the league.