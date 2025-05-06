3 player battles to watch out for in MI vs GT, Match 56 of IPL 2025 ft. Shubman Gill

Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans are set to face off for a second time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, this time at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With both teams vying for a place in the playoffs, the match will take place on Tuesday, May 6.

MI has newfound momentum, with the five-time champions enjoying six consecutive wins. Given their current form, the Hardik Pandya-led side will aim to make it seven wins in a row and add a “Q” next to their name in the points table.

A win against GT would propel them to the top of the points table, tying them with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who have 16 points from eight wins in 11 matches.

The Titans, meanwhile, sit fourth in the standings with seven wins from 10 games and have performed brilliantly of late, securing three wins in their last five matches. Their top-order batters have been the highlight of the team’s campaign this season, with at least one of the three batters scoring a half-century in every completed game.

On that note, let’s look at the three-player battles that could define the game:

#3 Mohammed Siraj vs Rohit Sharma

An in-form Rohit Sharma will face GT’s pace sensation Mohammed Siraj, who has been struggling to find his form recently. The former MI skipper has accumulated three half-centuries in his last five games, all contributing to team victories.

Siraj, for his part, has taken just four wickets in his last five outings, going wicketless in two of them. He has been conceding runs freely and will aim to improve that when facing MI. In the IPL, Siraj has dismissed Rohit once in 59 deliveries over 11 innings, with Rohit scoring 82 runs off those deliveries.

#2 Hardik Pandya vs Sai Kishore

When GT hosted MI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad earlier this season, fans witnessed a moment of tension between Hardik Pandya and GT spinner Sai Kishore. The two were teammates previously, with Pandya leading GT in IPL 2022 and 2023.

Though the two shook hands, hugged, and cleared the air after the game, the intensity of the moment was notable. With both players in good form and showcasing fine skills, it will be intriguing to see if Sai Kishore can dismiss Pandya or how Pandya approaches the spinner.

#1 Shubman Gill vs Jasprit Bumrah

Shubman Gill has excelled as both a leader and a top-order player. The 25-year-old has recorded four half-centuries in GT’s last five outings, with his scores in these games being 60, 7, 90, 84, and 76.

Bumrah, who initially struggled upon his return to competitive cricket in the middle of IPL 2025, has recently become essential to MI’s success. In the IPL, Gill has scored 25 runs in 23 balls against Bumrah, who has dismissed the GT skipper once in seven innings.

