3 player battles to watch out for in PBKS vs CSK, Match 22 of IPL 2025 ft. Shreyas Iyer

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) will host the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 22nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Tuesday, April 8. The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh will host this game.

PBKS currently find themselves fourth in the standings with four points from three matches and an NRR of +0.074. They won their first two matches to start their campaign but went down to the Rajasthan Royals in their previous fixture.

CSK, on the other hand, have managed to win just one out of the four matches they have played so far. They have lost their last three consecutive games and are stranded second from the bottom in the table, with two points and an NRR of -0.891.

Chennai and Punjab have played some intense matches in the past, and another cracking contest beckons fans tonight. The fixture will also present interesting matchups between the two sides, and we will take a look at three of them.

3 player battles to watch out for in PBKS vs CSK

#1 Nehal Wadhera vs Ravindra Jadeja

Coming in as an Impact Player, Nehal Wadhera has made a significant impact with his attacking display in the middle overs. The left-handed batter has smashed 105 runs in two matches at an average of 105 and a strike rate of almost 160.

What's more striking is that Wadhera's strike rate goes up to 165 against spinners, having scored 79 runs off 48 balls.

He will be up against ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who is known to control the proceedings in the middle phase for CSK. Jadeja will be challenged by Wadhera, who will look to take him on with the ball coming in.

Both players will look to outsmart each other, and this duel will most likely decide the outcome of the match.

#2 Shivam Dube vs Yuzvendra Chahal

The CSK all-rounder has yet to fire with the bat in IPL 2025, having amassed only 64 runs in four matches at an average of just 16.

Shivam Dube will look to return to form against PBKS and could have an important role to play against Yuzvendra Chahal. The senior leg-spinner has largely struggled against left-handed batters, going for over 10 runs in an over since IPL 2024.

Chahal is one of the match-winners for Punjab, and how he fares against Dube might very well decide the result of the tie.

#3 Shreyas Iyer vs Noor Ahmad

The PBKS skipper has been in scintillating form, smashing 159 runs in three matches at an average of 159 and a strike rate of over 200. He has led the team from the front and will look to do it once again against CSK after a rare failure against the Rajasthan Royals.

However, he might be challenged by CSK's ₹10 crore acquisition Noor Ahmad, who is the leading wicket-taker of the season so far, with 10 scalps at an economy rate of 7.86.

The Afghan spinner has good variations up his sleeves and will look to keep Iyer in check.

