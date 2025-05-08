3 player battles to watch out for in PBKS vs DC, Match 58 of IPL 2025 ft. Shreyas Iyer

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) will host the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association in Dharamsala on Thursday, May 8. Both teams will look to return with a win to stay afloat in the playoff race.

PBKS have had an excellent IPL 2025 campaign so far, and are third in the standings. They have 15 points in their kitty, including seven wins and three defeats, while one match was washed out due to rainfall.

On the other hand, DC have witnessed a slight dip in form. They lost two of their last three matches and have slipped to fifth position. The Capitals currently have 13 points from 11 matches, including six wins and four defeats.

With two sides vying for a playoff berth, a cracking contest is on the cards. On that note, we look at three player battles to watch out for in this match.

3 player battles to watch out for in PBKS vs DC, Match 58 of IPL 2025

#1 Shreyas Iyer vs Axar Patel

It will be an exciting duel when the captains of the two sides go up against each other. PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer has been in scintillating form, amassing 405 runs in 11 matches at an average of 50.63 and a strike rate of 180.80, including four half-centuries.

Thus, it will be imperative for DC to keep Iyer in check. Axar might be tempted to introduce himself against Iyer, with the ball going away from the batter.

The right-handed batter has scored 79 runs off 52 deliveries against Axar in T20s, while getting out only once.

#2 KL Rahul vs Arshdeep Singh

KL Rahul has been DC's best batter in IPL 2025, scoring 381 runs in 10 matches at an average of 47.63, including three fifties. The wicketkeeper-batter has played a crucial role whenever Delhi have won.

Thus, PBKS' main aim will be to dismiss Rahul early in order to stay ahead in the game. The home side will look to unleash left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh against Rahul early in his innings.

Rahul has gotten out twice to Arshdeep in T20s while scoring only 31 runs off 25 deliveries at a strike rate of 124.

#3 Prabhsimran Singh vs Mitchell Starc

The PBKS opener has been in excellent form, scoring three consecutive half-centuries in the last three outings. Prabhsimran Singh will back himself to play another swashbuckling knock to give his side a fiery start.

However, he might be challenged by the experienced DC seamer Mitchell Starc. Although this is the first time the two will go up against each other, the young batter has struggled against incoming deliveries from left-arm pacers, which gives Starc an advantage.

