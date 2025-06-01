3 player battles to watch out for in PBKS vs MI, Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025 ft. Jasprit Bumrah

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to face off in a high-stakes Qualifier 2 encounter in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, with the winner securing a spot in the tournament’s final. The contest will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 1.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

While Punjab lost Qualifier 1 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Mumbai triumphed over the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Eliminator, advancing one step closer to the championship clash. With PBKS aiming for their maiden IPL title and MI seeking a sixth, this game promises to be thrilling.

As both teams prepare for the big game with their sights set on victory, here are three player matchups to watch in the upcoming contest:

Ad

#3 Trent Boult vs Priyansh Arya

PBKS’ star opener Priyansh Arya will face off against one of the most experienced bowlers, Trent Boult. Arya delivered an impressive 35-ball 62 against MI in their final league-stage matchup, playing a pivotal role in his team’s win. He batted fearlessly before getting dismissed by Mitchell Santner late in the 15th over.

Boult, on the other hand, is the leading wicket-taker (21 scalps) for MI and is in top form. He has been vital for the team with the ball, especially during the powerplay, consistently providing breakthroughs in the opening overs.

Ad

Having faced 11 deliveries from Boult, Arya has scored 20 runs, including four fours, and will be looking to improve his stats against the Kiwi pacer in the IPL.

#2 Arshdeep Singh vs Jonny Bairstow

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jonny Bairstow was signed by MI for the playoffs as a replacement for Ryan Rickelton, who left to attend to his national commitments. In his debut game for MI against Gujarat (the Eliminator), Bairstow played a whirlwind knock of 22 balls for 47 runs while forming a terrific 84-run opening partnership with Rohit Sharma.

The in-form batter will be facing Punjab’s pace spearhead Arshdeep Singh, the leading wicket-taker (18) for Shreyas Iyer’s team. Though the PBKS pacer has never dismissed the Englishman in T20s, he has managed to keep Bairstow restrained in their encounters.

Ad

In three innings, Bairstow has scored 24 runs off 21 deliveries against Arshdeep, with the pacer conceding just one boundary. If the 26-year-old manages to dismiss the MI opener early in the powerplay, it could derail the five-time champions’ momentum in the game.

#1 Jasprit Bumrah vs Marcus Stoinis

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jasprit Bumrah is among the finest pacers in world cricket today, and he was exceptional in MI’s recent outing against GT in the Eliminator. The 31-year-old bowled unplayable deliveries, leaving opposition batters stunned, and proving why he’s the best in the business.

While Marcus Stoinis did not bat against MI in their last encounter, he showed significant intent in Punjab’s Qualifier 1, despite RCB dominating the game. Against Bumrah, the Australian has a respectable record, having scored 54 runs off 55 deliveries.

However, Bumrah has had the upper hand in this matchup, dismissing the Aussie four times in 11 T20 outings, with Stoinis’ strike rate not exceeding 100.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Iyer Vaishnavi is a cricket writer and editor at Sportskeeda with around 3 years of professional experience, having previously worked at CricTracker. Along with being a former state-level skater, winning 20+ medals in eight years, she has also played Volleyball at district level and cricket at college level.



Vaishnavi loves cricket for the camaraderie and spirit it fosters between players and likens their patriotism to the armed forces. She is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and a strong advocate of women’s cricket. She supports RCB-W and MI-W in the WPL and CSK in the IPL.



Her role model is ex- Indian captain MS Dhoni and is a big fan of Virat Kohli’s on-field demeanor. She's also a fan of Indian legends Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami and current captain Harmanpreet Kaur. She has had the privilege of interviewing Indian cricketers likes Smriti Mandhana, and Yuzvendra Chahal and former India cricketer, Snehal Pradhan.



Vaishnavi was also one of five female journalists (under 25 years) selected by the ICC to cover the SA vs AFG 2023 ODI World Cup match. She attended the press conferences and interacted with the likes of Gerald Coetzee and Andile Phehlukwayo.



Vaishnavi only sources information from reputed publications for her articles, and always strives to be the first to market with her news pieces. In her free time, she loves listening to music, watching FRIENDS on repeat, and exploring new restaurants. Know More